Flint, MI

Flint Public Schools Staying Virtual Indefinitely Due To Large Amount Of Positive COVID-19 Cases

 7 days ago
(CBS DETROIT) – Flint students will remain out of the classroom even longer due to a surge of new COVID-19 cases.

The superintendent says more than 10% of COVID-19 tests in the district are positive, which is an all-time high for the district.

Students were originally slated to return on Monday, Jan. 24.

They’ll continue to learn remotely until further notice.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

cauldron stirrer
7d ago

the schools may close but these kids are still going to see eachother daily. friends don't care about cooties.



 

