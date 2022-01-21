Flint Public Schools Staying Virtual Indefinitely Due To Large Amount Of Positive COVID-19 Cases

(CBS DETROIT) – Flint students will remain out of the classroom even longer due to a surge of new COVID-19 cases.

The superintendent says more than 10% of COVID-19 tests in the district are positive, which is an all-time high for the district.

Students were originally slated to return on Monday, Jan. 24.

They’ll continue to learn remotely until further notice.

