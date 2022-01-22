ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Call Jane’: Sundance Review

By Tim Grierson, Senior US Critic
Screendaily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver anchor Phyllis Nagy’s timely 1960s abortion drama. Dir: Phyllis Nagy. US. 2021. 121mins. Abortion was illegal in America in 1968, forcing women like Joy, the evolving heroine of Call Jane, to seek black-market remedies to terminate their pregnancies. Director Phyllis Nagy has crafted a subdued but...

