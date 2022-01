HILLER — Emma Seto made history Wednesday night as she joined Brownsville’s 1,000-point club, but it was Charleroi which picked up the key Section 2-AAA win, 54-38. Needing four points entering the game, Seto reached the milestone at the three-minute mark of the first quarter on a pass from Meghan Velosky, and with that shot, she joined her sisters Maris (1,419 points) and Alie (1,028), becoming only the second trio of sisters to hit the mark in WPIAL history.

CHARLEROI, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO