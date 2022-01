USD Remains Bid, Markets Pricing in 4 Hikes By September. Possible Overextension in the Dollar on Month End Flows, Eyes on London 4pm FIx. The US Dollar remains on the front foot following the fallout of Powell’s hawkish press conference (full commentary). At the same, I also get the sense that month-end flows could have exacerbated some of the upside in the greenback. As a I noted yesterday, it was spot month end (T-2) and in conditions where the S&P 500 falls 3% or more in a month, yesterday would have on average been the best performaning day for the USD.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO