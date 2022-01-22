ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot and killed in central Fresno, police say

Fresno police are investigating after they say a man was shot and killed in central Fresno Friday night.

Authorities say they received a ShotSpotter notification of four gunshots near Van Ness and Belmont.

When police arrived, they found a man in an alleyway. An officer turned him over and saw he had been shot three times in the upper torso area.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he died.

There is no suspect description at this time.

