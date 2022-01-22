Inflation in the Ark-La-Tex: when will we see relief?

SAN JOSE — With gas prices going up over the past year, inflation is also creeping up in online purchase according to Adobe. According to the latest online inflation data from the Adobe Digital Price Index (DPI) for December 2021, online prices increased 3.1%year-over-year (YoY) and 0.8% month-over-month (MoM). Meanwhile, consumer spending online for all of 2021 reached a record $855 billion, an increase of 9% YoY, attesting to the strength of the digital economy overall. December’s price increases marked the 19th consecutive month of YoY online inflation and followed the record high of November 2021, when online prices increased 3.5% YoY. In December, groceries and apparel were standout categories, with grocery prices seeing their highest annual increase in more than a year (4.9% YoY, 0.7% MoM). Apparel increased 16.6% YoY (0.6% MoM).

