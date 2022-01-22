ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inflation in the Ark-La-Tex: when will we see relief?

Adobe Sees Inflation in Online Prices

SAN JOSE — With gas prices going up over the past year, inflation is also creeping up in online purchase according to Adobe. According to the latest online inflation data from the Adobe Digital Price Index (DPI) for December 2021, online prices increased 3.1%year-over-year (YoY) and 0.8% month-over-month (MoM). Meanwhile, consumer spending online for all of 2021 reached a record $855 billion, an increase of 9% YoY, attesting to the strength of the digital economy overall. December’s price increases marked the 19th consecutive month of YoY online inflation and followed the record high of November 2021, when online prices increased 3.5% YoY. In December, groceries and apparel were standout categories, with grocery prices seeing their highest annual increase in more than a year (4.9% YoY, 0.7% MoM). Apparel increased 16.6% YoY (0.6% MoM).
Qualtrics reports first $1 billion fiscal year, driving up shares 10%

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. spiked 10% in extended trading Wednesday after the experience-management technology company reported fiscal fourth-quarter results. Qualtrics reported a net loss of $309.8 million, or 56 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $14.5 million, or 3 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. The company reported an adjusted net loss of $39.4 million, or 7 cents a share. Revenue soared 48% to $316 million from $213.6 million a year ago. For the fiscal year, Qualtrics topped $1 billion for the first time. "Every company is becoming a digital company seeking a deeper connection with customers and employees," Qualtrics Chief Executive Zig Serafin told MarketWatch. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected a net loss of 2 cents a share on revenue of $298 million. Qualtrics' stock has plunged 31.5% this year, while the broader S&P 500 index has slid 9%.
Cathie Wood’s Ark Sees Bitcoin Hitting $1 Million by 2030

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management sees bitcoin going to the moon, saying it could break the $1 million barrier by 2030. That would represent an increase of 26 times its recent level of $38,094. “As bitcoin’s market capitalization hit an all-time high in 2021 [over $1 trillion], Ark’s research...
Credit card balances will soon cost you even more

Inflation is at the highest level in 40 years, and the Federal Reserve is expected to act as soon as March to start cooling things down. The Fed hopes to do that by raising the federal funds rate. This will drive up the cost of borrowing for businesses and consumers.
What Should We Do About Inflation?

Everywhere you go people are talking about inflation. And for good reason: this month we saw an annual 7% inflation rate, the biggest gain in 39 years. And as I see it, this is likely to continue, so what are we going to do?. First, Why The Inflation?. While there...
