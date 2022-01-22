ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Harrison Boys Maul Memorial

By Joe Downs
wevv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Harrison boys basketball grabbed an early lead, then built on it, rolling over Memorial, 75-50,...

www.wevv.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Sims
wevv.com

Mater Dei Girls Blast by Bosse

The Mater Dei Girls basketball team closed out the regular season with a strong performance, blasting Bosse 66-23 Thursday night at Bosse Gym in an SIAC match-up. The Wildcats wrap up the regular season at 14-9 and 6-3 in conference. The Bulldogs finish the campaign 0-23 and 0-9 in the SIAC.
EDUCATION
wevv.com

Memorial Girls Rolls Past Reitz

The Memorial girls rolled in their crosstown showdown with Reitz Thursday night at Reitz Gym, winning 73-49 in an SIAC conference match-up. The win improves the Tigers record to an impressive 18-4 on the season and 6-2 in league, while the Panthers fall to 9-10 on the year and 4-5 in the SIAC.
HIGH SCHOOL
247Sports

Everything Rick Barnes said after Tennessee's win over Florida

Everything Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said after the 18th-ranked Vols rallied to beat Florida 78-71 Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena:. “Well to be honest, we went five minutes without shooting the ball. When I start talking about our team, I do not want to take anything away from Florida. Mike White is a terrific basketball coach and did exactly what we thought he would do coming in here, play small ball, use speed, and go after it. The way we turned the ball over, we just can’t do it. It came from guys that we count on to handle the ball, but to win a game after going five minutes without attempting a field goal is tough to do, but our guys stayed in there. We were 9-for-9 in the last four minutes from the free throw line, we didn’t handle the special situations on the baseline very well. I thought we talked a lot before the game, but I don’t think we did anything that we talked about in terms of our game plan. You have got to give Florida credit for that because they hit a couple bombs early that I thought got us back on our heels, and why I don’t know, but we did not do a great job with our ball screen coverage early and got spread out more than we wanted to be spread out, but the turnovers we had, there is no defense for it. Those were ones that just take your breath away. We are too many games into the season for our guards to turn it over the way that they do. It is just not respecting the game, not respecting the ball, and not respecting their teammates. I don’t know if I have ever coached a game in my career where we go five minutes without taking a shot. I am sitting there thinking, ‘What in the world is going here.’ But I think you have to give Florida credit for it.”
FLORIDA STATE
Keene Sentinel

Jonah Murphy continues hot streak as Keene boys hockey takes down Manchester Central-West-Memorial

The Keene boys hockey team controlled much of the action on Wednesday night, taking down Manchester Central-West-Memorial, 5-3, at Keene ICE. Junior Jonah Murphy scored twice and now has four goals over the last two games. He kicked off the scoring with a power play goal in the first period, then rounded things out for the Blackbirds with a goal in the third period to put Keene ahead, 5-1, and all but seal the deal.
KEENE, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Maul#Tigers
FOX59

Hornets break franchise record with 158-126 win over Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Charlotte coach James Borrego gave his players a simple instruction Wednesday night. Let it fly. The Hornets didn’t disappoint. They made 24 3-pointers, broke the franchise’s single-game scoring record and produced the highest point total in the NBA this season with a 158-126 win over the Indiana Pacers. “Tonight we we kind […]
NBA
MountaineerMaven

West Virginia Falls to Arkansas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge

The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-7) dropped their fifth straight game following the 77-68 loss to Arkansas (16-5) Saturday afternoon. West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was forced to call a timeout in the first five minutes of action after Arkansas jumped out to a 16-5 lead behind 6-9 shooting from the field, including 2-3 from three-point range.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Delivers Wild Cleveland Cavaliers Hot Take

This season has been a weird one for the NBA. There are a lot of teams who have been overperforming, and fans are curious if these teams will actually be able to keep the momentum going past the All-Star break. One such squad is the Cleveland Cavaliers who are in third place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 30-19. The team is just a couple of wins away from becoming the best team in the entire conference, which is a huge shock to football fans.
NBA
The Associated Press

Smith, No. 1 Auburn pull away from Oklahoma 86-68

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Jabari Smith bounced back from a rough shooting night with 23 points and 12 rebounds and Walker Kessler scored 21 to lead No. 1 Auburn to an 86-68 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday. The Tigers (20-1) built a big lead, lost most of it and...
NBA
WausauPilot

Wausau West sweeps Wausau East in girls, boys basketball

WAUSAU – Wausau West got the best of crosstown rival Wausau East in a girls-boys basketball doubleheader on Friday night at East High School. The West girls won 77-52 and the boys squeezed out a 65-61 victory. The Wausau West girls improve to 15-3 overall and remain undefeated in...
WAUSAU, WI
WHO 13

No. 23 Iowa State beats Missouri 67-50

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Izaiah Brockington scored 15 points and Tyrese Hunter added 14 as No. 23 Iowa State defeated Missouri 67-50 on Saturday as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Brockington converted all eight of his free throw attempts and made three 3-pointers for the Cyclones (16-5). DaJuan Gordon led Missouri (8-12) with 15 […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Jaylin Williams leads Arkansas basketball past West Virginia for sixth straight win

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas basketball won its sixth consecutive game Saturday, taking down West Virginia 77-68 and handing the Mountaineers (13-7) their fifth straight loss. The Razorbacks (16-5) improve to 4-4 in Big 12-SEC Challenge games, with all of their wins coming on their home court. Jaylin Williams was, once again, stellar in Arkansas' victory. He had his fifth double-double of the season with 12 points and 15 rebounds. Like many of Arkansas' players, free-throw shooting helped pad his scoring stats; Williams...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy