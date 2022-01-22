ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg Greenbrier East mauls Charles Town Washington in strong showing 82-27

WVNews
 7 days ago

Impressive was a ready adjective for Lewisburg Greenbrier East's 82-27 throttling of Charles Town Washington in a West Virginia boys...

www.wvnews.com

WVNews

Fields bears fruit, No. 3 Fairmont Senior keeps perfect record

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — To pass over an upset bid from Grafton, Fairmont Senior turned to a Pharoah. Pharoah Fields hit a 3-pointer to extend a two-point Polar Bear lead in the fourth quarter, then got a steal and set up an easy layup for DeSean Goode, igniting an 11-0 run that allowed the undefeated No. 3 team in Class AAA, playing without the injured Zycheus Dobbs, to beat the Bearcats, 74-63, at Scotty Hamilton Gymnasium.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Rogers' 25 leads Bees past Lewis, 65-53

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — East Fairmont used a 25-point effort from Kenly Rogers to bounce back from a loss to Bridgeport and snap Lewis County’s win streak at seven at The Hive on Thursday night, 65-53. The Bees got off to a slow start on offense in the game and managed only six first-quarter points as Lewis County took an early 10-6 lead after one quarter of play thanks to a strong press break.
FAIRMONT, WV
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
Fulton Sun

Westminster men show fatigue in 82-72 loss to Fontbonne

Westminster just ran out of steam in the second half Thursday. After tying the game at 65 with about three minutes left, Fontbonne scored eight straight points in the next two minutes to hand the Blue Jays an 82-72 loss. Westminster (6-12, 2-5 SLIAC) had three players score in double...
BASKETBALL
MountaineerMaven

West Virginia Falls to Arkansas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge

The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-7) dropped their fifth straight game following the 77-68 loss to Arkansas (16-5) Saturday afternoon. West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was forced to call a timeout in the first five minutes of action after Arkansas jumped out to a 16-5 lead behind 6-9 shooting from the field, including 2-3 from three-point range.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WVNews

Bradley Braves face the Indiana State Sycamores on 3-game win streak

Indiana State Sycamores (9-10, 2-5 MVC) at Bradley Braves (11-10, 5-4 MVC) BOTTOM LINE: Bradley will look to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Braves take on Indiana State. The Braves are 7-2 in home games. Bradley has a 6-9 record against opponents over .500. The Sycamores have...
PEORIA, IL
WVNews

Siena hosts Quinnipiac following Stormo's 20-point performance

Quinnipiac Bobcats (11-7, 6-4 MAAC) at Siena Saints (7-8, 4-3 MAAC) BOTTOM LINE: Siena takes on the Quinnipiac Bobcats after Jackson Stormo scored 20 points in Siena's 60-56 win over the Niagara Purple Eagles. The Saints are 3-3 on their home court. Siena has a 2-0 record in games decided...
ALBANY, NY
WVNews

Nicholls State visits Houston Baptist following Gordon's 24-point game

Nicholls State Colonels (12-9, 2-2 Southland) at Houston Baptist Huskies (6-11, 2-2 Southland) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston Baptist -9.5; over/under is 146.5. BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State visits the Houston Baptist Huskies after Jitaurious Gordon scored 24 points in Nicholls State's 81-71 win over the McNeese Cowboys. The Huskies have gone...
HOUSTON, TX
WVNews

Marshall hosts UAB following Walker's 21-point performance

UAB Blazers (17-4, 7-1 C-USA) at Marshall Thundering Herd (7-13, 0-7 C-USA) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marshall -9.5; over/under is 153. BOTTOM LINE: UAB visits the Marshall Thundering Herd after Jordan Walker scored 21 points in UAB's 68-65 victory against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. The Thundering Herd have gone 6-6 at...
NBA
WausauPilot

Wausau West sweeps Wausau East in girls, boys basketball

WAUSAU – Wausau West got the best of crosstown rival Wausau East in a girls-boys basketball doubleheader on Friday night at East High School. The West girls won 77-52 and the boys squeezed out a 65-61 victory. The Wausau West girls improve to 15-3 overall and remain undefeated in...
WAUSAU, WI
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNews

Harris leads Marist against Manhattan after 24-point outing

Marist Red Foxes (8-11, 3-7 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (10-7, 3-5 MAAC) BOTTOM LINE: Marist faces the Manhattan Jaspers after Noah Harris scored 24 points in Marist's 94-87 loss to the Quinnipiac Bobcats. The Jaspers are 5-2 on their home court. Manhattan is 1-0 in games decided by less than...
NBA
WVNews

Papas leads Monmouth against Niagara after 22-point outing

Niagara Purple Eagles (8-11, 3-7 MAAC) at Monmouth Hawks (13-6, 5-3 MAAC) BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth hosts the Niagara Purple Eagles after George Papas scored 22 points in Monmouth's 72-67 victory against the Canisius Golden Griffins. The Hawks are 5-2 on their home court. Monmouth is second in the MAAC with...
NBA
theracingbiz.com

CHARLES TOWN PICKS AND HORSES TO WATCH: Jan. 28

Charles Town Races has a nine-race card on tap for this evening. Post time for the opener is 7:00 p.m., and we’ve got Charles Town picks. Race 59-6-2-3The bad news for #9 Cielo Azul (9-2) is that he’s stuck on the far outside for the second consecutive race, and that might complicate matters for him. The good: he ran a big one last out despite being hung out wide on both turns and ended up third behind the talented Bubba Grump. We’ll hope new pilot Christian Hiraldo finds a way to save at least a little ground tonight, and a repeat of that last puts this one right in the mix… No question that #6 Youthinkthatsfunny (7-5) deserves the nod as favorite. You’ll need him on your ticket, but we think it’s worth at least a little bet against. The John McKee trainee has run second or third in five straight, including in last when he was the beaten favorite, and we wonder if there’s a touch of seconditis there. Do note that Latchman takes this mount rather than Cielo Azul… Trainer Kieron Magee wins at a 36% clip when he ships to CT, as he’s doing with #2 San Antone (5-1), who arrives in decent form… #3 Allen Can Do It (8-1) will try non-state-bred company for the first time in his 13-race career in this spot…
CHARLES TOWN, WV
WVNews

Mountaineers come out flat in 'crucial, crucial' loss to Oklahoma

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia’s season continued to unravel like a ball of yarn being knocked around by a cat as Oklahoma continued its dominance over the Mountaineers with a 72-62 victory. The defeat, before 10,997 fans who turned out for Bob Huggins’ 500th game as...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU getting desperate entering matchup with Osabuohien's former team

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — When the season started, it was only natural to believe that Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil were the driving forces behind West Virginia’s basketball team, but as it has played out, the role of leader that everyone thought belonged to those two has been taken over by Gabe Osabuohien.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Saturday Salutes

Editor’s Note: Saturday Salutes recognize the positive efforts of many in North Central West Virginia and the Mountain State. To nominate a person or group for recognition, send submissions to “Saturday Salutes” at jmiller@wvnews.com or call 304-626-1473. — Marine Pfc. Zachary Riffle, who lost his life in...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV

