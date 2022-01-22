Lewisburg Greenbrier East mauls Charles Town Washington in strong showing 82-27

Charles Town Races has a nine-race card on tap for this evening. Post time for the opener is 7:00 p.m., and we’ve got Charles Town picks. Race 59-6-2-3The bad news for #9 Cielo Azul (9-2) is that he’s stuck on the far outside for the second consecutive race, and that might complicate matters for him. The good: he ran a big one last out despite being hung out wide on both turns and ended up third behind the talented Bubba Grump. We’ll hope new pilot Christian Hiraldo finds a way to save at least a little ground tonight, and a repeat of that last puts this one right in the mix… No question that #6 Youthinkthatsfunny (7-5) deserves the nod as favorite. You’ll need him on your ticket, but we think it’s worth at least a little bet against. The John McKee trainee has run second or third in five straight, including in last when he was the beaten favorite, and we wonder if there’s a touch of seconditis there. Do note that Latchman takes this mount rather than Cielo Azul… Trainer Kieron Magee wins at a 36% clip when he ships to CT, as he’s doing with #2 San Antone (5-1), who arrives in decent form… #3 Allen Can Do It (8-1) will try non-state-bred company for the first time in his 13-race career in this spot…

CHARLES TOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO