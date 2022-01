The Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets faced off against the Arcadia Firebirds in Oak Hall on Tuesday night. Both teams came in looking to record their first win of the season. Arcadia started the game utilizing a full-court press on defense and offensively driving to the basket, dominating in the paint. The Firebirds quickly established the lead in the first quarter with a score of 15-1. During the second quarter the Lady Yellow Jackets were able to wake up on offense, while a few of Arcadia’s key players went into foul trouble early in the game. This only slowed the Firebirds’ offense slightly, as they went into the half with a lead of 24-8.

OAK HALL, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO