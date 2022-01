To be honest, the building recently demolished near the corner of West Church Street and North Broad Street has been there for so long, that I couldn’t remember what it was. Between the Advance Financial building and the old Bell Telephone building was a smaller structure that once started out as a residence, but for many years was the clinic for Dr. Maurice Lowry and Dr. Jack Stripling.

