Over the past few months, Bulls legend Scottie Pippen has spoken honestly about his opinion on his former teammate, Michael Jordan. In a series of interviews, and in his book, Pippen bashed the 6x Champ, going so far as to call him selfish for retiring ahead of the 1993-94 season. Pippen said plenty of other harsh things about Jordan and fans no longer have any doubt that Scottie holds a lot of resentment about his past, much of which surfaced in 'The Last Dance.'

