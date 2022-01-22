NYPD officials give update on Harlem shooting that killed 1 officer

A suspect is in custody Friday morning following the shooting of three police officers in central Houston. It is the latest incident in what has been a violent month for police officers across the nation. Jeff Pegues reports.
The gun Kyle Rittenhouse used to kill two people and wound a third person during a 2020 protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, will not be returned to him. Kenosha police will destroy the weapon, a prosecutor ruled.
Todd Kendhammer was convicted of his wife's murder in 2017. He claims he's innocent, and says she died when a pipe flew off a truck and hit the windshield on a Wisconsin road. Now his new legal team says there's powerful evidence the jury never saw. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty joins "CBS Mornings" with a preview of her report, "Mystery on County Road M."
Nashville — Nine law enforcement officers fatally shot a man who'd been walking alone on an interstate in Nashville Thursday, authorities say. The shooting happened after a half-hour standoff. The deadly encounter on I-65 North was caught on body cameras, CBS Nashville affiliate WTVF-TV reports. The man was identified...
A federal judge has re-sentenced Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, to 21 years in prison for a murder-for-hire plot targeting animal activist Carole Baskin, according to CBS affiliate KWTV. The new sentencing shaves off one year of the "Tiger King" docu-series star's original 22-year sentence. Maldonado-Passage was convicted...
