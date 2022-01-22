ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYPD officials give update on Harlem shooting that killed 1 officer

CBS News
CBS News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City officials spoke Friday after...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

"48 Hours" investigates "Mystery on County Road M"

Todd Kendhammer was convicted of his wife's murder in 2017. He claims he's innocent, and says she died when a pipe flew off a truck and hit the windshield on a Wisconsin road. Now his new legal team says there's powerful evidence the jury never saw. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty joins "CBS Mornings" with a preview of her report, "Mystery on County Road M."
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
CBS News

"Tiger King" star Joe Exotic re-sentenced to 21 years in prison

A federal judge has re-sentenced Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, to 21 years in prison for a murder-for-hire plot targeting animal activist Carole Baskin, according to CBS affiliate KWTV. The new sentencing shaves off one year of the "Tiger King" docu-series star's original 22-year sentence. Maldonado-Passage was convicted...
TAMPA, FL
CBS News

CBS News

358K+
Followers
45K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy