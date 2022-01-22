ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Thich Nhat Hanh, influential Zen Buddhist monk, dead at 95

By Associated Press
NYPost
NYPost
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fjOsN_0dsfNnTN00
Zen master Thich Nhat Hanh gives a public dharma talk at Siam Paragon in Bangkok. LightRocket via Getty Images / Piti A Sahakorn

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Thich Nhat Hanh, the revered Zen Buddhist monk who helped pioneer the concept of mindfulness in the West and socially engaged Buddhism in the East, has died. He was 95.

The death was confirmed by a monk at Tu Hieu Pagoda in Hue, Vietnam who said that Nhat Hanh, known as Thay to his followers, died at midnight on Saturday. The monk declined to be named because he is not authorized to speak to media.

A post on Nhat Hanh’s verified Twitter page attributed to The International Plum Village Community of Engaged Buddhism also confirmed the news, saying, “We invite our beloved global spiritual family to take a few moments to be still, to come back to our mindful breathing, as we together hold Thay in our hearts.”

Born as Nguyen Xuan Bao in 1926 and ordained at age 16, Nhat Hanh distilled Buddhist teachings on compassion and suffering into easily grasped guidance over a lifetime dedicated to working for peace. In 1961 he went to the United States to study, teaching comparative religion for a time at Princeton and Columbia universities.

For most of the remainder of his life, he lived in exile at Plum Village, a retreat center he founded in southern France.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JLBQu_0dsfNnTN00
Exiled Vietnamese Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh spent his final years in Tu Hieu Pagoda in Vietnam, the monastery where he was ordained.

There and in talks and retreats around the world, he introduced Zen Buddhism, at its essence, as peace through compassionate listening. Still and steadfast in his brown robes, he exuded an air of watchful, amused calm, sometimes sharing a stage with the somewhat livelier Tibetan Buddhist leader Dalai Lama.

“The peace we seek cannot be our personal possession. We need to find an inner peace which makes it possible for us to become one with those who suffer, and to do something to help our brothers and sisters, which is to say, ourselves,” Nhat Hanh wrote in one of his dozens of books, “The Sun My Heart.”

Surviving a stroke in 2014 that left him unable to speak, he returned to Vietnam in October 2018, spending his final years at the Tu Hieu Pagoda, the monastery where he was ordained nearly 80 years earlier.

Nhat Hanh plunged into anti-war activism after his return to his homeland in 1964 as the Vietnam War was escalating. There, he founded the Order of Inter-being, which espouses “engaged Buddhism” dedicated to nonviolence, mindfulness and social service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JT1l1_0dsfNnTN00
Both North and South Vietnam barred Nhat Hanh from returning home after he went abroad in 1966 to campaign against the war.

In 1966, he met the U.S. civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. in what was a remarkable encounter for both. Nhat Hanh told King he was a “Bodhisattva,” or enlightened being, for his efforts to promote social justice.

The monk’s efforts to promote reconciliation between the U.S.-backed South and communist North Vietnam so impressed King that a year later he nominated Nhat Hanh for the Nobel Peace Prize.

In his exchanges with King, Nhat Hanh explained one of the rare controversies in his long life of advocating for peace — over the immolations of some Vietnamese monks and nuns to protest the war.

“I said this was not suicide, because in a difficult situation like Vietnam, to make your voice heard is difficult. So sometimes we have to burn ourselves alive in order for our voice to be heard so that is an act of compassion that you do that, the act of love and not of despair,” he said in an interview with U.S. talk show host Oprah Winfrey. “Jesus Christ died in the same spirit.”

Sulak Sivaraksa, a Thai academic who embraced Nhat Hanh’s idea of socially engaged Buddhism, said the Zen master had “suffered more than most monks and had been involved more for social justice.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z8Kp6_0dsfNnTN00
Nhat Hanh met civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. in 1966.

“In Vietnam in the 1950s and 1960s, he was very exposed to young people, and his society was in turmoil, in crisis. He was really in a difficult position, between the devil and the deep blue sea — the Communists on the one hand, the CIA on the other hand. In such a situation, he has been very honest — as an activist, as a contemplative monk, as a poet, and as a clear writer,” Sivaraksa was quoted as saying.

According to Nhat Hanh, “Buddhism means to be awake — mindful of what is happening in one’s body, feelings, mind and in the world. If you are awake, you cannot do otherwise than act compassionately to help relieve suffering you see around you. So Buddhism must be engaged in the world. If it is not engaged, it is not Buddhism.”

Both North and South Vietnam barred Nhat Hanh from returning home after he went abroad in 1966 to campaign against the war, leaving him, he said, “like a bee without a beehive.”

He was only allowed back into the country in 2005, when the communist-ruled government welcomed him back in the first of several visits. Nhat Hanh remained based in southern France.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zOsnR_0dsfNnTN00
Vietnamese monk Thich Nhat Hanh introduced Zen Buddhism in talks around the world.

The dramatic homecoming seemed to signal an easing of controls on religion. Nhat Hanh’s followers were invited by the abbot of Bat Nha to settle at his mountain monastery, where they remained for several years until relations with the authorities began to sour over Nhat Hanh’s calls for an end to government control over religion.

By late 2009 to early 2010, Nhat Hanh’s followers were evicted from the monastery and from another temple where they had taken refuge.

Over nearly eight decades, Nhat Hanh’s teachings were refined into concepts accessible to all.

To weather the storms of life and realize happiness, he counseled always a mindful “return to the breath,” even while doing routine chores like sweeping and washing dishes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gcsJW_0dsfNnTN00
Thich Nhat Hanh teachings became internationally known.

“I try to live every moment like that, relaxed, dwelling peacefully in the present moment and respond to events with compassion,” he told Winfrey.

Nhat Hanh moved to Thailand in late 2016 and then returned to Vietnam in late 2018, where he was receiving traditional medicine treatments for the after-effects of his stroke and enjoyed “strolls” around the temple grounds in his wheelchair, according to the Buddhist online newsletter LionsRoar.com.

It was a quiet, simple end to an extraordinary life, one entirely in keeping with his love for taking joy from the humblest aspects of life. “No mud, no lotus,” says one of his many brief sayings.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Sister Janet Mead Dies: Nun Who Turned ‘The Lord’s Prayer’ Into International Rock Hit Was 84

Sister Janet Mead, a South Australian nun who had a 1970s hit with a rock version of “The Lord’s Prayer” that made her the first Australian with a US gold record, has died at 84. Mead died Wednesday of cancer, according to the The Catholic Archdiocese of Adelaide, Australia. She rose to fame in Australia after her “Rock Masses,” recorded at Adelaide’s St Francis Xavier cathedral, came to the attention of Festival Records. Her 1973 recording of “The Lord’s Prayer” sold 2 million copies and was distributed in 31 countries. The song rose to No. 3 on the Australian singles chart and No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. All of the royalties on the recording were donated to charity by Mead. Mead entered the Sisters of Mercy convent in 1955 after attending St Aloysius College in Adelaide. She also attended the Adelaide Conservatorium, where she studied piano. During her career, she produced multiple plays, liturgies and more than 20 musicals, and also ran the St. Aloysius College orchestra for many years. Her work saw her recognized as South Australian of the Year in 2004. She was also recognized for her services to Australian Christian music and given the Golden Gospel Award.
WORLD
AFP

Archive amassed by Nazis sheds light on Masonic history

Curators combing through a vast historic archive of Freemasonry in Europe amassed by the Nazis in their wartime anti-Masonic purge say they believe there are still secrets to be unearthed. In 1959, the Polish Masonic collection was formally established as an archive and curators began studying it -- at that time, Freemasonry was banned in the country under Communism. 
WORLD
Robb Report

An Ancient Dog Statue and 3 Tombs Were Just Discovered Under the Streets of Rome

Because of its long history, Rome has often yielded archaeological treasures in the most unexpected of places. The latest of these riches is an ancient dog statue, which was discovered during work on Rome’s water system just before Christmas. An arm of the Italian Ministry of Culture devoted to archaeological endeavors announced the find on January 1, saying that the dog statue was found in the city’s Appio Latino district, which is also home to ancient Roman villas and an array of burial structures. Along with the statue, three tombs were also found. According to the Ministry of Culture, one of the...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thich Nhat Hanh
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Person
Dalai Lama
Robb Report

The Museum of Fine Arts Boston Is Returning a 17th-Century Painting That Was Looted During WWII

The Museum of Fine Arts Boston has returned a painting by Salomon van Ruysdael to the heirs of Ferenc Chorin, a Jewish collector who had deposited the 17th-century landscape in a Hungarian bank vault, only to see that vault emptied in 1945. The painting, titled View of Beverwijk (1646, seen above), is currently being exhibited at Christie’s in New York, where it will head to auction later this year. Chorin grew wealthy as an industrialist and a banker in Hungary, and had used his fortune to acquire works by François Millet, Mihály Munkácsy, and Alfred Sisley, as well as items of Renaissance furniture, Ushak carpets and...
MUSEUMS
Forward

The Nazis looted more than 500 of their paintings; a Jewish collector’s heirs still seek justice and restitution

On Sunday, Pauline Baer de Perignon stood in front of the Marquise de Parbére for the last time. The painting of the Marquise, the mistress of Philippe II the duc d’Orleans, by Nicholas Largilliere is on exhibition at Sotheby’s New York in advance of an auction this Thursday. It is in New York City thanks only to the dogged efforts of de Perignon, the great-granddaughter of a renowned Jewish art collector in Paris in the years leading up to World War II. His collection, which numbered more than 500 paintings, included works by Degas, Monet, Pissarro, Renoir, Cézanne, Fragonard, Rubens, Titian, Gauguin and more, and was looted by the Nazis during World War II.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buddhist Monk#Buddhist Temple#Ap#Twitter#Columbia#Tibetan Buddhist
The Independent

RFK Jr tells The Independent why he compared vaccine mandates to Holocaust

Leading anti-vaxxer Robert F Kennedy Jr has denied comparing vaccine mandates to life under the Nazis and claimed he was trying to say modern technology was set to lead to “tyrannical regimes”.At a rally last weekend in Washington DC, where thousands marched to protest the against vaccine mandates, Mr Kennedy, a member of the celebrated political clan, said the US was experiencing what he considered “turnkey totalitarianism”.“They are putting in place all of these technological mechanisms for control we’ve never seen before. It’s been the ambition of every totalitarian state since the beginning of mankind to control every aspect...
HEALTH
TheConversationAU

New research shows few Australians know about our own connections to the Holocaust

In December 1938, Yorta Yorta man William Cooper took part in a protest organised by the Australian Aborigines’ League to deliver a letter to the German consulate in Melbourne condemning the “cruel persecution of the Jewish people by the Nazi government”. The protest came weeks after Kristallnacht, an outpouring of violence against Jews by the Nazi regime in Germany, which resulted in the burning of synagogues, damage to Jewish businesses, imprisonment of tens of thousands of Jews and many killings. Holocaust educators in Australia have taken up Cooper’s march as an example of being an “upstander”, rather than a “bystander” during...
SOCIETY
NBC News

Meet Methuselah, thought to be world's oldest living aquarium fish

The App That's Teaching Americans Spanish In 15 Minutes A DayGet 60% OFF + Lifetime Access | This Week Only!. Merino Wool Socks That Keep Feet Comfy In Every SeasonBombas Merino Wool socks are soft, breathable, and naturally moisture-wicking. Plus they're comfy in every season, thanks to Merino Wool's thermoregulating properties. Basically, they're nothing like the itchy wool sweater hanging in your closet.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Thailand
Country
Vietnam
The Atlantic

In the Black South, You’re Always Considered

This is an edition of Imani Perry's newsletter, Unsettled Territory. Sign up here.​​. On Tuesday, my seventh book South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon Line to Understand the Soul of a Nation was released. In my anticipation (and anxiety), I’ve been thinking about the South as both an idea and a region even more intensely than usual. And that’s saying something, because I am fairly obsessed with the region of my birth and have been for most of my life.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IndieWire

‘Jihad Rehab’ Director Responds to Charges That Sundance Documentary Endangered Its Subjects

For better or worse, one of the most talked about movies at Sundance is “Jihad Rehab.” The documentary from American filmmaker Meg Smaker follows three Yemeni men who were recently released from Guantanamo Bay following 15 years of unlawful detainment. Before rejoining society, they spend time at a “rehabilitation center” in Saudi Arabia. Smaker was granted exclusive access to the facility, and spent five years making a documentary that she hoped would to “pull back that curtain of Oz. And just see the human behind that curtain.” However, some early responses to the film have argued that “Jihad Rehab” perpetuates harmful...
MOVIES
WEKU

Thich Nhat Hanh, Buddhist monk and peace activist, dies at 95

HANOI, Vietnam — Thich Nhat Hanh, the revered Zen Buddhist monk who helped pioneer the concept of mindfulness in the West and socially engaged Buddhism in the East, has died. He was 95. A post on the monk's verified Twitter page attributed to The International Plum Village Community of...
RELIGION
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy