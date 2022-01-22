PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Clutch 4th quarter propels Good Hope boys past Cold Springs 51-46; No. 2 Lady Raiders roll

GOOD HOPE — The Raiders didn’t have much going for them through three quarters on Friday night.

Fortunately for the home team, though, it only took eight minutes of good basketball to turn it all around.

Kmal Bell drained a trio of treys and scored all 11 of his points in the fourth period, the Raiders stepped it up defensively, and the Red and White erased a 10-point

deficit against Cold Springs inside D.E. Ryan Gymnasium to come away with a 51-46 victory — their sixth win in a row — and improve to 14-9 on the season.

“I give 100 percent credit to Cold Springs and coach (Tim) Willoughby,” Good Hope coach Drew Adams said. “I thought we might come out a little flat tonight after last night’s win, but they game-planned for our 1-3-1 and straight up bullied us. We were desperate at the end of the third quarter. We went back to our diamond press, which we really haven’t used in a month, and we got a couple of turnovers. Then Kmal made some huge shots for us. I was really proud of how he responded.”

Cold Springs controlled the first 24 minutes of the contest and built a 36-26 cushion heading into the final frame.

But the Raiders opened the quarter with a 9-0 run, and Bell eventually tied the game at 44-all following a 3-pointer with 2:19 left.

His long-distance splash just 30 seconds later put Good Hope in front by three.

Tanner Kilgo’s layup brought Cold Springs back to within a point on the ensuing possession, but Noah Barnette answered with a strong drive to the basket to bump the Raiders’ advantage back to three with less than a minute remaining.

Good Hope then came up with a defensive stop, and Bell sank a pair of free throws to seal the deal.

Tanner Malin joined Bell with 11 points, while Colton Lindsey and Charlie O’Neil tallied nine apiece.

Barnette (seven) and Jacob Haynes (four) rounded out the scoring.

“I really think something changed with our guys in the fourth quarter of that first Hanceville game,” Adams said. “They really responded and have been playing unselfish and for each other. We’re playing good basketball right now, even though tonight was a little sloppy. Next week is going to be a fight, and so is our area tournament. But I have a peace about how we are playing right now.”

Brody Peppers, meanwhile, paced Cold Springs with 17 points.

Seth Williams (11), Kilgo (nine), Cody Bales (six), Cole Bales (two) and Seth Ingram (one) pitched in points as well.

Varsity Girls

% Good Hope 66, Cold Springs 24: The Class 4A No. 2 Raiders turned up the defensive pressure in the second half on Friday night, holding the Eagles without a field goal over the final 16 minutes to secure the home victory.

The Raiders (22-3) outscored Cold Springs 34-3 in the third and fourth quarters combined.

Desire’ Odachowski and Ivey Maddox each tallied 16 points for Good Hope, while Heather Tetro added 12.

Bailey Tetro (eight), Kyndall Seal (five), Charly Johnson (four), Rudi Derrick (three) and Renee McLeod (two) produced buckets as well.

Ella Bruer (11) and Malaya Taylor (nine) provided the top contributions for Cold Springs. Mia Light (three) and Paizley Whitlow (one) also scored.

See more local roundup below.

Friday, January 22

Varsity Boys

Cullman 64, Decatur 33

Tucker Gambrill: 20 points

Max Gambrill: 11 points

Garrison Sharpe: 9 points

Tucker Cagle: 8 points

Holly Pond 59, Hanceville 51

Blake Rickard (HP): 24 points

Kollin Brown (HP): 21 points

Brayden Harris (H): 24 points

Zach Campbell (H): 12 points

Vinemont 68, Phil Campbell 54

Kix Johnson: 17 points

Jaxon Holcomb: 16 points

Connor Gibbs: 12 points

Isaac Moody: 10 points

West Point 65, Russellville 61

Kolten Perry: 15 points

Jay Lamar: 15 points

Cade Simmons: 13 points

Varsity Girls

Cullman 73, Decatur 32

Jaden Winfrey: 24 points

Ally Sharpe: 14 points

Ava McSwain: 12 points

Maci Brown: 9 points

Holly Pond 49, Hanceville 40

Kaylee Stallings (HP): 14 points

Maddi Ham (HP): 11 points

Kamryn Tankersley (HP): 9 points

Emma Earl (HP): 9 points

Victoria Stanley (H): 13 points

Jolee McHan (H): 13 points

Phil Campbell 53, Vinemont 29

Reagan Robinson: 10 points

West Point 62, Russellville 47

Ryleigh Jones: 25 points

Braelee Quinn: 14 points

Hallie Wheeler: 9 points