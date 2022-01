With December 2021's housing data officially in the books, the Columbus Realtors Multiple Listing Service has released its end-of-the-year analysis. Another 2,897 homes were sold in central Ohio last month capping off a record-setting 2021. Home prices and sales reached record highs while inventory and market time set record lows. Analysts with Columbus Realtors say an intense demand for homes in the region combined with pandemic-driven changes to housing needs and preferences resulted in multiple offers on a limited number of homes sending prices significantly higher for the year. On average, sellers received 102.2 percent of their last list price at sale, up 2.4 percent from 2020.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 9 DAYS AGO