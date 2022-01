I was all set to write a scathing review of this, the third in the “Kingsman” franchise. This episode is a prequel, a generation prior to the other films. Then, I discovered that it was torn from the pages of a comic book. The comic was published by a sub-publishing company of the Marvel Comics world, the entity that seems to have given us most of the movie fare we have these days. So, I will dispense with a rant about totally unbelievable historical cross weaving in the film. It comes from a comic, so anything can happen, right? More evaluation in a couple of paragraphs.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO