Bobby Engram’s hire as the University of Wisconsin football team’s offensive coordinator is imminent and could become official as soon as Friday. The UW System Board of Regents’ executive committee has a meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday to discuss compensation for the Badgers offensive coordinator. Engram has been on the Baltimore Ravens staff for the past eight years and coached under UW head coach Paul Chryst for two seasons at Pittsburgh. State Journal sources have confirmed Engram is Chryst’s choice after ESPN reports last week first broke the news.

