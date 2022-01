Gift of Life Donor Program once again leads the nation among all 57 U.S. organ procurement organizations (OPO) in saving lives. For the 14th consecutive year, Gift of Life coordinated the most organs for transplant, achieving the highest number of organ donors ever recorded for a U.S.-based OPO. Thanks to the nation’s most generous community, dedicated staff who work around the clock for each person on the organ waitlist, and hospital partners committed to saving every life possible, in 2021 Gift of Life led the nation in:

CHARITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO