MARSHALL, Texas - Sheriff's deputies in Harrison County are using social media to curb crime. It is called the #9PMROUTINE and the initiative started this week. Lately, deputies have been using relatable or funny Facebook posts to encourage people to make sure their car and house doors are locked. Authorities say it even serves as a reminder to bring valuables inside from the car. They hope it will help people to establish a routine that keeps crooks away.

HARRISON COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO