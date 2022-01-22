One of the best batters in world when he gets going: Janneman Malan on Quinton de Kock

Melbourne [Australia], January 29 (ANI): Allrounder Ashleigh Gardner and prolific fast bowler Mitchell Starc are maiden Belinda Clark and Allan Border medallists respectively, having been awarded the top honours in Australian cricket."Both are first-time recipients of their respective accolade as voted by their peers, umpires, and the media across all forms and every game of international cricket over the past 12 months," stated an official release. Gardner's ultra-consistent season with both bat and ball was fittingly rewarded with the Belinda Clark Award. Across 10 innings Gardner struck 281 runs at an average of 35.1 that included four half-centuries and a top score of 73 not out in a memorable T20 win against New Zealand in Hamilton.A valuable asset in the field, Gardner's off-spin broke through for nine wickets, two shy of Sophie Molineux's year-leading 11. The quintessential allrounder, Gardner finished the voting period inside Australia's top three run-scorers and top five wicket-takers across all formats. Gardner won her first Belinda Clark Award with 54 votes from Beth Mooney (47) and Alyssa Healy (39) who finished second and third respectively in the voting.

WORLD ・ 18 HOURS AGO