One of the best batters in world when he gets going: Janneman Malan on Quinton de Kock

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaarl [South Africa], January 22 (ANI): South Africa's batter Janneman Malan heaped praises on his opening partner Quinton de Kock after South Africa's series-clinching 2nd ODI win against India at Boland Park on Friday. Quinton de Kock (78) and Janneman Malan (91) rose to the occasion with the bat...

www.stlouisnews.net

