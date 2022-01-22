NHL Conference Glance

Drew O’Connor has been a bit on the fringes of the lineup and roster for a while, he played one game recently on January 2nd and then was added to the COVID list. When O’Connor returned, it was out in California, playing January 13th against Los Angeles and then again on January 15th against San Jose. The Penguins returned from the west coast soon after and announced O’Connor was on the injured reserve with an unspecified injury. Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli was able to specify just what the injury was, and, look out!

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO