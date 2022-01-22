ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Philadelphia at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Winnipeg at Boston, 3 p.m. Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m....

Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
Add “collapsed lung” to your Penguins weird injury Bingo card

Drew O’Connor has been a bit on the fringes of the lineup and roster for a while, he played one game recently on January 2nd and then was added to the COVID list. When O’Connor returned, it was out in California, playing January 13th against Los Angeles and then again on January 15th against San Jose. The Penguins returned from the west coast soon after and announced O’Connor was on the injured reserve with an unspecified injury. Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli was able to specify just what the injury was, and, look out!
Niners Fans Who Live in LA Ready to Represent the Red and Gold

LOS ANGELES (KPIX) — Many 49ers fans are heading to Los Angeles for the NFC Championship game against the Rams, but not all the fans wearing red and gold in the stands will be from the Bay Area. The number of home-grown LA area 49ers fans is exploding. “I wore my jersey to work today and my friend said, ‘You’re a 49ers fan?’ And I said, ‘Yep. What’s up?!'” said Annette, a 49ers fan and Los Angeles resident. KPIX connected with several members of the Saloon Squad, a Los Angeles-based 49ers booster club, as they prepare to root against the Rams. Many of the...
Washington Football Team's New Name May Have Leaked Early

Washington Football Team is set to announce its new team name next week. However, one fan on social media may have already figured it out. A Twitter user discovered that the domain Commanders.com had been transferred to MarkMonitor which is the company NFL uses to handle most of its domain names for its teams and brand, per Sporting News.
