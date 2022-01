Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. *** Blizzard Warning in effect until 7 PM for the Eastern Shore (Accomack, Northampton) Snow continues to fall over most of the area this morning thanks to a strengthening area of low pressure that will pull away to the northeast as the day progresses. Snow will taper off this afternoon and temperatures will plummet. Expect highs only in the upper 20 and low 30s, but it will feel like the teens all day due to gusty winds. Winds will be out of the northwest at 20-30 mph, with higher gusts. High pressure will build in today with some clearing. Tonight will be one of the coldest nights we have had this season with lows dipping down into the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits for many.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 HOURS AGO