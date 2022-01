Although the beauty industry has made tremendous strides in areas like sustainability and inclusion, I'm beginning to realize that it still has a long way to go. Since I've had the pleasure of speaking with various Black entrepreneurs within the beauty space, my eyes have been opened to the immense challenges those with melanin-rich skin face that I, myself wasn't even thinking about when selecting my own product lineup. The needs of people of color are still not being met in a lot of ways and consumers are starting to take notice. For example, check your ingredient list. If you have Black or Brown skin and are using a brightening product marketed toward POC, you might want to check and make sure the ingredients used won't overly (and permanently) lighten your rich skin tone.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO