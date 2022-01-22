Clayborne goes off for 31 in Jacksonville's rout of Huntsville

Karmelo Clyborne, seen during a game on Tuesday evening, scored a team high 31 points to spark Jacksonville to a 72-52 win over Huntsville on Friday night in Huntsville. Jacksonville moved to 3-0 in district play while dropping the Hornets to 2-1. Progress file photo by Jay Neal

HUNTSVILLE — Jacksonville made the long trip to Huntsville much more enjoyable by sinking the Hornets, 72-52, in one of two District 16-5A marquee match ups that took place on Friday night.

In the other spotlight game, Lufkin disposed of Nacogdoches, 54-38.

Jacksonville and Lufkin are now tied for the lead in the district standings, with both being 3-0 in league games.

The Indians and the Panthers will do battle at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at John Alexander Gymnasium.

Huntsville (9-7, 2-1) tumbled into third place following the loss to the Tribe.

Sophomore Karmelo Clayborne tore up the twine in Huntsville by scoring 31 points for Jacksonville and Vito High added 20.

The win was the Indians' 20th of the season against four defeats.