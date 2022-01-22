Friday, January 21st Girls and Boys Basketball Stats

Girls

Nodaway Valley 76, Central Decatur 70

The Wolverines needed overtime to get by the Cardinals. Maddax DeVault scored 30 points. Lindsey Davis scored 18, going 10/13 from the line. Bella Hogan scored 10 in the 2nd half to finish with 15 points.

Exira-EHK 56, CAM 43

A 15-2 2nd quarter advantage for the Spartans proved to be the difference. The Cougars were led by Mallory Behken’s 22 points. Eva Steffensen scored 12.

Audubon 56, AHSTW 38

Jaci Christensen reached 1,000 career points for Audubon. She posted 20 points and 11 rebounds. Madi Steckler scored 14 and Aleah Hermansen contributed 12. AHSTW was led by Delaney Goshorn with 13 points and 6 rebounds.

Riverside 58, Missouri Valley 18

Elly Henderson led the Lady Dawgs with 23 points. Sophia Taylor added 10.

Boys

AHSTW 74, Audubon 20

Brayden Lund submitted 35 points and 11 rebounds. Kyle Sternberg scored 15 and Raydden Grobe had 11.

Riverside 65, Missouri Valley 37

Riverside jumped out to a 17-6 first quarter lead and extended their advantage to 22 points by halftime. Grady Jeppesen made five 3-pointers and scored 28 points. Ayden Salais scored 15 and Aiden Bell finished with 11. The trio combined to go 8/8 at the free-throw line.

Central Decatur 68, Nodaway Valley 62

The Wolverines came back from 20 down to get within two, but Central Decatur regained control. Boston DeVault and Matthew Weber each scored 20 points.