Basketball

Friday, January 21st Girls and Boys Basketball Stats

By Bennett Blake
 7 days ago
Girls

Nodaway Valley 76, Central Decatur 70

The Wolverines needed overtime to get by the Cardinals. Maddax DeVault scored 30 points. Lindsey Davis scored 18, going 10/13 from the line. Bella Hogan scored 10 in the 2nd half to finish with 15 points.

Exira-EHK 56, CAM 43

A 15-2 2nd quarter advantage for the Spartans proved to be the difference. The Cougars were led by Mallory Behken’s 22 points. Eva Steffensen scored 12.

Audubon 56, AHSTW 38

Jaci Christensen reached 1,000 career points for Audubon. She posted 20 points and 11 rebounds. Madi Steckler scored 14 and Aleah Hermansen contributed 12. AHSTW was led by Delaney Goshorn with 13 points and 6 rebounds.

Riverside 58, Missouri Valley 18

Elly Henderson led the Lady Dawgs with 23 points. Sophia Taylor added 10.

Boys

AHSTW 74, Audubon 20

Brayden Lund submitted 35 points and 11 rebounds. Kyle Sternberg scored 15 and Raydden Grobe had 11.

Riverside 65, Missouri Valley 37

Riverside jumped out to a 17-6 first quarter lead and extended their advantage to 22 points by halftime. Grady Jeppesen made five 3-pointers and scored 28 points. Ayden Salais scored 15 and Aiden Bell finished with 11. The trio combined to go 8/8 at the free-throw line.

Central Decatur 68, Nodaway Valley 62

The Wolverines came back from 20 down to get within two, but Central Decatur regained control. Boston DeVault and Matthew Weber each scored 20 points.

Related
Western Iowa Today

AHSTW dunks their way to 69-31 win over Logan-Magnolia

(Avoca) AHSTW broke the game open with a 26-11 3rd quarter in their 69-31 boys basketball victory over Logan-Magnolia on Friday. Raydden Grobe scored 21 points while Kyle Sternberg and Brayden Lund each posted 14. The Vikings worked their way to leads of 17-7 after one quarter and 30-15 at half, but really turned it on after the break. An 20-4 stretch was highlighted by slam dunks from Sternberg and Grobe. That quick glimpse into what the Vikings can be at their very best quickly ballooned a 32-16 advantage into a 48-20 route. “I wouldn’t say it was necessarily a rough start. We didn’t get a lot of transition early.” AHSTW coach GG Harris stated after the win, “We were able to settle down. We picked up our intensity on defense and were able to get some transition and the hoop looked really big and we knocked down some outside shots.”
AVOCA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Wrestling Scores and Summary from Thursday, January 27th

Nodaway Valley/O-M 48, SE Warren/Melcher-Dallas 21. The Trojans went 3-0 with wins over St. Albert (66-13), Shenandoah (75-3), and Southwest Iowa (70-10). Against St. Albert, Brenden Casey and Miles Mundorf each won by fall. Taye Jordan, Easton O’Brien, Dante Hedrington, Tanner O’Brien, Kadin Stutzman, Brenden Casey, and Evan Sorensen won...
COMBAT SPORTS
Western Iowa Today

ACGC’s Hoing commits to Grand View

(Guthrie Center) Grand View gained a commitment this week from ACGC senior Cael Hoing. The 6’2” 338 pound lineman helped the Chargers rush for a Class 1A best 3,953 yards. ACGC also led the state in rushing touchdowns with 52. Hoing is the third ACGC lineman to commit...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sophia Taylor
Western Iowa Today

Creston Locks up Hawkeye Ten Conference Wrestling Title

(Creston) Creston claimed the Hawkeye Ten Conference dual wrestling title outright on Tuesday night with a perfect 10-0 record. The Panthers closed out the Conference schedule with a 58-18 win over Lewis Central and a 51-24 victory over Harlan. The Panthers are 20-0 overall. Atlantic/CAM, currently in second place, finishes...
WWE
Western Iowa Today

High powered AHSTW boys take 15-0 record into Friday contest with Logan-Magnolia

(Avoca) AHSTW is enjoying one of their best seasons in school history. The Vikings have raced out to a 15-0 start and are ranked in the top five in Class 1A. AHSTW is averaging 69.3 points per game. We’ll have their contest against Logan-Magnolia on the air Friday on KSOM. One of the big areas of improvement is the team’s half court offense when they aren’t able to get points off of a fast break. “We are still a work in progress.” Harris says, “Things are getting cleaner and they are getting crisper. They are doing a great job transitioning from transition to a half court set.”
AVOCA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic earns Road Win at St. Albert in Boy’s Hoops

(Council Bluffs) Carter Pellett scored 15-points, and Dayton Templeton knocked in 14 to lead Atlantic past St. Albert 57-43. “This is a tough place to play, and St. Albert plays “super” hard, said Atlantic Head Coach Derek Hall. “They attacked the middle and played in your face defense. I thought we handled that very well. Tonight, we had a different starting five, and they came out and set the tone, shared the ball, and guarded well.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

St. Albert defeats Atlantic in Girl’s Basketball

(Council Bluffs) St. Albert ended Atlantic’s three-game winning streak on Friday night with a 48-27 win. St. Albert marked its sixth straight victory. Pearl Reisz led the Saintes with 17-points, and Missy Evezec scored 10. Paytn Harter led the Trojans with 13. The baskets were hard to come by...
ATLANTIC, IA
1650thefan.com

1.28.22 – Metro girls & boys basketball matchups

It’s another busy Friday night of High School Basketball. In games involving Metro schools:. Cedar Falls will host Cedar Rapids Prairie. Both teams are currently ranked 6th in Class 4A in the latest Associated Press rankings. In other Boys games tonight involving Metro schools:. Waterloo West will host Waterloo...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Bakersfield Californian

McFarland, Chavez split boys, girls basketball games

As the winter sports season continues to wind down, the McFarland and Delano high schools are still having exciting basketball matchups. One of these matchups came in the form of Cesar Chavez’s girls and boys basketball teams taking on McFarland in a Friday night South Sequoia League rivalry showdown.
MCFARLAND, CA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State needs OT to defeat Oklahoma State

(Stillwater, OK) ISU men’s basketball improved to 15-5 on the season with an 84-81 overtime win at Oklahoma State. The Cyclones were outscored by 14 points at the free-throw line, but made up for it with their 12/28 3-point shooting. Caleb Grill connected on 5/7 beyond the arc to score 15 points off the bench. Izaiah Brockington led ISU in scoring with 26 points. Tyrese Hunter posted 18 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists while George Conditt IV contributed 10 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 blocks.
STILLWATER, OK
