ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Harrison Central alum Bobby Bradley staying ready amidst MLB lockout uncertainty

By WXXV Staff
wxxv25.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFifty-one days and counting since Major League Baseball owners locked out their players over disputes for the new collective bargaining agreement. On Monday, the MLB Players Association will present a counter-offer to the owners during an in-person bargaining session....

www.wxxv25.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former World Series Champion Has Died At 75

On Thursday morning, the Major League Baseball world lost a beloved figure when a longtime player and coach passed away. Gene Clines, a World Series champion with the Pittsburgh Pirates, passed away this week, according to a statement from the team. He was 75 years old. In addition to winning...
PITTSBURGH, PA
New York Post

Ivan Rodriguez wants Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens in Hall of Fame

At least one current Baseball Hall of Famer would like to see a future with Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens at his side. Ivan Rodriguez, the catcher elected by the Baseball Writers Association of America on his first try in 2017, endorsed the eventual election of his contemporaries Bonds and Clemens, who fell off the writers’ ballot Tuesday when they failed to land the required 75 percent support in their 10th and final try. Both will be eligible for consideration by the Today’s Game Era Committee, which will convene in December and then again in December 2024.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Lockout#Mlb Players#Harrison Central#Major League Baseball#The Cleveland Guardians#Covid
statepress.com

Opinion: ASU baseball will be troubled by MLB lockout

As many baseball fans know, a MLB lockout was implemented on Dec. 2, 2021, effectively banning players from returning to practice facilities, and making it harder to obtain team-issued health benefits. Owners and players couldn't come to a new collective bargaining agreement so the owners decided to lock the players out of the team facilities.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
10NEWS

Clock is ticking for MLB lockout to end as spring training nears

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Tampa Bay area is the epicenter for spring training baseball in Florida. Every February, major league players flock to the region in order to get in shape for the upcoming 162-game season. But, with three weeks until pitchers and catchers begin reporting to their...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Fox Sports Radio

'Shame on You, Jeff Passan': Doug Gottlieb Rips HOF Voters Supporting Bonds

Doug Gottlieb: “There is a new movement to get Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens into the Baseball Hall of Fame… The younger generation believes Barry Bonds should be in and the younger generation is completely ill-informed. You’ll get people who say ‘STEROIDS WEREN’T ILLEGAL!’ That’s not true. They didn’t have official tests for steroids, so it was an ‘on your honor’ sort of feel. There’s an entire generation of people who believe steroids weren’t illegal. That just frankly isn’t true. When you start the conversation with a lie it’s really hard to have a conversation. If you want to say ‘WELL, EVERYONE WAS DOING IT!’, would that work when you told your parents everyone was doing it? ‘If Johnny stood in traffic would you do it too??’ If it wasn’t wrong, do you know what Barry Bonds would say about steroid use? ‘Of course I used steroids, it wasn’t illegal, it wasn’t frowned upon, everybody used it, and it helped me.’ He’s never articulated such. His trainer went to jail covering for him. He did the ‘I never knowingly used steroids’ when everyone knew he was going to Balco for a reason, his head size grew, his production was better, and he wasn’t washed up but he was doing what most players in their 30’s do – fading off into the sunset. And then he went back to the most prodigious home run hitter we’ve ever seen. Tell me any profession where midway through your career you break one of the core rules of that profession by cheating, and then you expect to be rewarded as one of the all-time greats. Do you think they’re going to name buildings after Jordan Belfort and teach the ways of Jordan Belfort?? If there was a stock broker or finance Hall of Fame, Jordan Belfort wouldn’t be in it, would he? They can’t take away Bonds’ money, they can’t take away his records, the only thing you have left that matters to anybody is the Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame is full of guys who don’t have virtue, but this was a lack of virtue which directly affected his performance, and also screwed up how we look at the entire rest of baseball. You have people spreading this story that steroids weren’t illegal – OF COURSE it was illegal. If it wasn’t wrong then how come none of them have come out and said it wasn’t wrong? Because they all know it was wrong. Imagine if you found out that Tom Brady having the ability to play at 44-years-old was helped by performance-enhancing drugs? It would nullify the last ten years of his career. Why doesn’t it in baseball when the numbers are all that’s it’s about, and the numbers are completely skewed? If the steroids didn’t help then why aren’t the home run numbers what they used to be? Of course they help. He used them and it elongated his career, which kept hundreds of players out of the big leagues, it completely changed how we look at all-time numbers, and who’s in the Hall of Fame. It screwed up how we look at older players and the expectations of how they’re supposed to play like in their late-30’s. It’s fake, it’s phony, it’s not real, and it strikes at the core of what sports are about, which is ‘are you better than the other guy?’ through your work ethic, through your intelligence, through your hand-eye coordination, and through your own natural ability. Imaging going to your spouse and saying ‘At the end I cheated, but in the beginning I was a really good husband for 20 years!’ That doesn’t matter. Clemens and Bonds robbed Father Time but also robbed baseball. SHAME ON YOU, JEFF PASSAN, SHAME ON YOU. You’re a great reporter, not good, but SHAME ON YOU. ‘He belongs in the Hall of Fame, it’s a museum’… Tell me a museum that puts an artist in it who cheated and somebody else did it, and still claims credit for it? Do you think it would hang in the museum?? ‘WELL, IT’S JUST S MUSEUM!’ Do we honor people in museums who have cheated to attain their success and have been proven to be cheaters? NO, and why would we do it with baseball? Because we liked home runs?”
MLB
NBC Chicago

Terms Every MLB Fan Needs to Know for Lockout, CBA Negotiations

MLB lockout: Terms every fan needs to know originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Is your head spinning trying to figure out what’s going on in Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations between MLB and its players association? Do your eyes glaze over when you try to pick through all the technical language?
MLB
Popculture

Longtime ESPN Reporter to Retire After 32 Years

A longtime ESPN reporter is calling it a career. The network announced that Mark Schwarz will retire on Monday after 32 years on the job. He began his ESPN career in 1990 and covered nearly everything in the sports world. Recently, Schwarz has been seen on the 6 p.m. ET edition of SportsCenter, reporting on a news topic of the day for the "SC Report."
CELEBRITIES
CBS San Francisco

Niners Fans Who Live in LA Ready to Represent the Red and Gold

LOS ANGELES (KPIX) — Many 49ers fans are heading to Los Angeles for the NFC Championship game against the Rams, but not all the fans wearing red and gold in the stands will be from the Bay Area. The number of home-grown LA area 49ers fans is exploding. “I wore my jersey to work today and my friend said, ‘You’re a 49ers fan?’ And I said, ‘Yep. What’s up?!'” said Annette, a 49ers fan and Los Angeles resident. KPIX connected with several members of the Saloon Squad, a Los Angeles-based 49ers booster club, as they prepare to root against the Rams. Many of the...
NFL
wxxv25.com

Hoopsfest returns to the Coast Coliseum

After a one-year hiatus due to COVID, one of the premier high school basketball events in the state of Mississippi returns this Saturday. Recognized as a premier hardwood classic in the southeast, Hoopsfest often features the best talent in the region. In years past, Hoopsfest showcased seven boys varsity games,...
HIGH SCHOOL
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Chiefs weather report

Round 1 of Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs was an epic Week 17 duel in the Queen City. While the game was played late in the regular season, the weather was as good as you could hope for. If there’s one thing that fans of both franchises should be...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Elite 2023 New Jersey OL names 5 B1G teams in top 15

Don Bosco Prep standout Chase Bisontis has picked up 37 scholarship offers. Bisontis shared Thursday that he is taking his time with his college recruitment, narrowing things down to a top 15 at this stage. Bisontis has Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State and Rutgers in that group. Regular...
FOOTBALL
FanSided

Projecting LA Angels Opening Day lineup during MLB lockout

Not too long ago, I took a look at what the dream LA Angels Opening Day lineup would look like. Unfortunately, that's still just a dream, and I don't think the lineup will look exactly like that. When projecting the lineup during this lonely MLB lockout, it's not going to be perfect.
MLB
wxxv25.com

Resurrection Catholic names Eric Denmark as new head football coach

Tuesday, Resurrection Catholic promoted within, naming long-time Eagles assistant Eric Denmark as their next head football coach, replacing Lavon Capers, who coached Resurrection for the past three seasons. Denmark is no stranger to the football community, especially in Jackson County. In 1981, Denmark graduated from Pascagoula High School and went...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy