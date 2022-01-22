ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Saudi-Led Coalition Denies Targeting Detention Centre in Yemen's Saada

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen denied targeting a detention centre in Yemen's Saada province, saying the facility hit was not a site restricted from strikes,...

www.usnews.com

#Yemen#Iran#Reuters#Spa#African#Icrc#State News Agency#Ocha
The Independent

Up to 20 killed as Saudi-led coalition strikes back against Yemen’s Houthis

As many as 20 people have reportedly been killed in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa in Gulf coalition airstrikes on Houthi positions, just hours after the rebel group launched a deadly missile strike on the United Arab Emirates.Early on Tuesday, Saudi state media reported that the Gulf coalition had begun bombing Houthi strongholds and camps in Sanaa after the Houthis claimed to have hit Abu Dhabi in an attack that killed three people and injured six more. The coalition, which has been fighting the Houthis in Yemen since 2015,  said it also intercepted eight drones fired toward Saudi Arabia on...
MIDDLE EAST
Boston Globe

Saudi-led airstrikes kill scores at prison in Yemen

CAIRO — The seven-year-old war in Yemen intensified again Friday when airstrikes by the Saudi-led military coalition on northern Yemen killed at least 70 people and knocked out the entire country’s Internet, according to international aid groups and the rebels who control the area. Capping a week in...
MIDDLE EAST
baltimorenews.net

Death toll from airstrike in Yemen's Saada rises to 82

Sana'a [Yemen], January 23 (ANI/Sputnik): The death toll from the airstrike that hit a prison in Yemen's Saada province has surpassed 80, the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF, or Doctors Without Borders) aid group said. "An airstrike carried out by the Saudi-led coalition on Yemen's Sa'ada City Remand Prison killed at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Middletown Press

Saudi-led coalition says it's probing deadly prison strike

CAIRO (AP) — The Saud Arabia-led coalition at war in Yemen announced Thursday it is investigating an airstrike on a detention facility there that killed dozens of people. The strike last week on the prison in the north of the country was one of the deadliest single attacks in the yearslong war between the coalition and the Houthi rebels. It came as hostilities have increased in recent weeks.
MIDDLE EAST
