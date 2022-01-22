Saudi-Led Coalition Denies Targeting Detention Centre in Yemen's Saada

As many as 20 people have reportedly been killed in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa in Gulf coalition airstrikes on Houthi positions, just hours after the rebel group launched a deadly missile strike on the United Arab Emirates.Early on Tuesday, Saudi state media reported that the Gulf coalition had begun bombing Houthi strongholds and camps in Sanaa after the Houthis claimed to have hit Abu Dhabi in an attack that killed three people and injured six more. The coalition, which has been fighting the Houthis in Yemen since 2015, said it also intercepted eight drones fired toward Saudi Arabia on...

