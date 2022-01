For years, they've been melting in your mouth, not in your hand — and now they're getting a bit of a makeover, at least where branding is concerned. Of course, we're talking about M&M's, the iconic, bite-sized chocolate gems with colorful candy shells and a white "m" stamped on each and every piece. Since their debut in 1941, M&M's have had a massive impact in the confectionery world, launching a number of different beloved varieties, being incorporated into recipes for cookies and other baked goods, and even becoming the first candy to be eaten by astronauts in space, according to the official website.

