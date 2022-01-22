G. SAM PIATT: Tracks in the snow; the deer harvest

The 2020-21 whitetail deer season was notable for the widespread uptick in license sales across the nation, as the pandemic created more time and flexibility for people to get outdoors. Now, that same season is getting attention for other reasons—a record-setting buck harvest with the largest percentage of mature animals ever. According to the National Deer Association (NDA), America’s deer hunters tagged an estimated 3,041,544 bucks, a record-high harvest of antlered whitetails for the 21st century. Even more impressive, an estimated 41 percent of those bucks were 3½ years old or older. According to an article by the NDA staff, “the 2020 season likely saw the greatest number of mature bucks killed by American hunters in modern history.”

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO