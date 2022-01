Vestavia Hills Boys and Sparkman Girls bowling teams heading to state

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) – The Vestavia Hills Boys and Sparkman Girls Bowling Teams have earned their spots in the 6A/7A State Championships.

The Vestavia Boys team really had to work to claim the North Region crown by beating defending state champs Spain Park in the finals.

The Sparkman Girls team defended their state championship title and won the North Region title by beating Vestavia Hills 4-1 in the North girls’ region finals, 926 pins to 686.

The state tournament will be played on January 27-28 at the Alley (1001 Rainbow Drive, Suite 01, Gadsden, AL).

Here’s how Sparkman Girls made it to the finals:

CLASS 6A/7A GIRLS

Friday’s Championship Bracket

(All series are Best-of-7 Baker Games)

Quarterfinals

Sparkman 729, Northridge 410 (Sparkman won 4-0)

Spain Park 614, Hewitt-Trussville 467 (Spain Park won 4-0)

Vestavia Hills 836, Hazel Green 779 (Vestavia Hills won 4-2)

Southside-Gadsden 622, Paul Bryant 416 (Southside won 4-0)

Semifinals

Sparkman 700, Spain Park 554 (Sparkman won 4-0)

Vestavia Hills 1,029, Southside-Gadsden 957 (Vestavia Hills won 4-3)

Championship

Sparkman 926, Vestavia Hills 686 (Sparkman won championship 4-1)

How the Vestavia Hills Boys won:

CLASS 6A/7A BOYS

Friday’s Championship Bracket

(All series are Best-of-7 Baker Games)

Quarterfinals

Hewitt-Trussville 1,048, Tuscaloosa County 920 (Hewitt-Trussville won 4-2)

Vestavia Hills 938, Huntsville 819 (Vestavia Hills won 4-1)

Spain Park 830, Hartselle 696 (Spain Park won 4-0)

Sparkman 804, Northridge 726 (Sparkman won 4-0)

Semifinals

Vestavia Hills 1,131, Hewitt-Trussville 1,030 (Vestavia Hills won 4-2)

Spain Park 823, Sparkman 671 (Spain Park won 4-0)

Championship

Vestavia Hills 1,409, Spain Park 1,395 (Vestavia Hills won championship 4-3)

