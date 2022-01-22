Morgan, Edwards elevate Start over Rogers for top spot in City League

Round 2 of the top two teams in City League boys basketball on Friday evening did not disappoint.

A rematch of the Rogers Rams and Start Spartans from the first game of the season had the juices of a tournament championship game inside the Start High School gymnasium.

The fervor of a late-February environment in late January only elevated the stakes, as the winner was given a temporary perch atop the City League.

Start’s stars showed up and guided their team to the top of the mountain — for now.

Corvell Morgan’s 24 points and Stone Edwards’ 23 helped the Spartans overcome a seven-point deficit after one quarter, and the hosts grabbed a 56-48 victory over the Rams.

“We just wanted to make some adjustments and play a little bit better,” Start coach Matt Wortham said. “We were able to fight through it. We had five guys that played 25, 26 minutes.

“We got some young guys that’s now our bench that we got to try to work into some practices so they can work into the rotation so we can have some more depth.”

Rogers (6-8, 4-2 City) took the season opener in their gym, 47-41, in December. The Spartans (7-5, 5-1) weren’t going to let that happen on their home floor.

The Rams took a 17-10 lead after the first quarter, led by six points from senior Jevon Hudspeth. Rogers capped a hot 10-0 run over 1:46 on a tip-in by reserve Caden Ruiz-Fane, which gave them a 14-6 lead with 2:46 left in the quarter.

Start recovered for a bucket underneath from Edwards and a fast-break layup from Morgan, before Ruiz-Fane knocked down a corner 3-pointer just before the end of the quarter.

Start then kicked it up a notch going forward. In the final three quarters, the Spartans outscored the Rams 46-31.

“I just think us, as a team, didn’t execute all the way through like we planned on doing,” Rogers coach Ramone McBrayer said. “I think late we got a little shaky and panicked a little bit, and our kids are still inexperienced, so we are trying to figure out how to get through adversity.”

Edwards provided the Spartans with their extra gear in the second quarter. He opened the quarter with a 3-pointer from the top of the arc, and he slammed through an alley-oop feed from Kamaar Cunningham following a Rogers turnover to get Start to a 17-15 deficit with 6:57 to play in the first half.

Morgan made a floater from near the foul line and hit a 3 on the next possession to tie the game at 20 with 4:15 left. Edwards then showed a stroke of athleticism by grabbing an offensive rebound off his own miss inside, stepping outside to the corner, and drilling a 3-pointer on which he was fouled to give the Spartans a 27-25 lead. Rogers got a bucket from Joshua Jacobs with 22 seconds remaining to tie it at 27 at halftime.

Edwards scored 10 of his 23 points in the second quarter.

“I was just trying to find my shot,” Edwards said. “It was falling here and there, but I somehow got my driving [to the basket] coming in play, and it was all working out for me.”

A 3-pointer by Hudspeth cut the Rams’ deficit to 36-35 with just under four minutes left in the third quarter. Start held Rogers without a field goal for the remainder of the quarter. Edwards connected for two of his five 3-pointers, including a second-chance 3 from the left wing, to close the quarter and give the Spartans a 44-37 lead.

It was then Morgan’s time to seal it.

He scored nine points in the fourth quarter, including a pair of free throws to put the Spartans ahead 48-45 with 3:34 left. Rogers turned the ball over on its next possession, and Morgan received a slick feed from Jeremiah Belcher off a roll to the basket for a layup on the ensuing possession.

“He played hard,” Wortham said of Morgan. “Same thing with Edwards. They both are our two leaders, but they both have been shooting low percentage from the floor. [Morgan] put some extra time in the gym. He’s got a big, strong body. Once he gets into that lane, he’s tough to stop, and he did a good job not settling.”

Rogers turned the ball over twice more in the span of 30 seconds, and Morgan’s layup-and-one with 59.1 seconds left put the Spartans ahead 53-45. Cunningham made three free throws for his lone points of the game in the final 22.7 seconds to ice it for the Spartans.

Hudspeth paced the Rams with 13 points, and Mehki Smith followed with 11. Pharrell House, Rogers’ leading scorer entering Friday, had nine points.

“We just came out here and played tough defense,” Edwards said. “I feel like we all played together, and we played hard with good defense, and we executed on offense.”