LINCOLN - Grand Island took down the capital city's top-ranked team in thrilling fashion on Friday night. The Islanders trailed Lincoln Northeast by nine in the fourth quarter but were able to force overtime. Andy Poss put Grand Island up 46-44 with 2.7 seconds to play in the extra period. Zander Beard ended up making a basket at half court, but the game winning shot was called off because the senior didn't get it off in time.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 17 HOURS AGO