ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Chiefs bar takeover features special guest, Mitchell Schwartz

By Sharifa Jackson
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TkIbK_0dsexfue00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the most important Red Fridays is matched with a Chiefs takeover at a local Kansas City, Missouri bar.

County Road Ice House serving as the host for all things Chiefs this weekend.

The partnership was announced by the team earlier this week.

“We’re still kind of putting things together now, it’s really cool. It’s awesome,” said General Manager of the bar, Chris Fore. “The purpose is to try and get fans really energized and bring people downtown and celebrate momentum with Chiefs.”

This Red Friday was enough to even bring former Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz out for the fun.
This year, he says he’s embracing just being a fan.

End Zone Extra: Sign up to get our Kansas City Chiefs newsletter twice a week

“I don’t have to go to bed at night worrying about Rousseau, Epenesa, or one of these guys this weekend. That part of not playing this year has been pretty nice ,” Schwartz said. “That’s one of best parts of this year, not having that nervousness and stress.”

The takeover includes a custom menu, including a Chiefs frozen drink , and souvenir glasses along with visits from cheerleaders and members of the Chiefs rumble drumline .

Fans also get a chance to scream it out in the Chiefs’ “DeciBooth” and take pictures with the Vince Lombardi Super Bowl trophy from 2020.

“I am excited man. It’s Chiefs time, playoff time, it’s football season. Win or go home. The Chiefs got to take it. We’re going to take it,” said David Zachary II , who visited the bar.

The Chiefs plan to take over Country Road Ice House in the Power & Light District during the following times:

  • Saturday – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Sunday – During the Chiefs vs. Bills game

The Chiefs face the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Game Sunday evening. Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 Kansas City email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Missouri and Kansas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, MO
Food & Drinks
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rousseau
Person
Vince Lombardi
FOX4 News Kansas City

Meet Kansas City Chiefs fan… Joe Burrow

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will step on the field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday and play for a spot in Super Bowl LVI. Burrow led the Bengals to a 10-7 record and an AFC Championship game against back-to-back AFC Champions the Kansas City Chiefs. The 25-year-old has worn many helmets […]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Souvenir#Food Drink#Kansas City Chiefs#Red Fridays#County Road Ice House#Country Road Ice House#The Chiefs#The Buffalo Bills#Afc Divisional
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy