Tri-State looking back, moving forward as US marks COVID anniversary

Anti-vaccine mandate demonstrations began on Saturday in Ottawa, after a convoy of truckers made its way through the country—and into the headlines—in recent days.The protest is being organized by Canada Unity, a group that opposes Covid-related measures. Demonstrators have taken particular issue with cross-border rules around truckers and vaccines. On 15 January, an exemption ended and truckers entering either the US or Canada need to show proof of vaccination.Amid security concerns, prime minister Justin Trudeau and his family moved from their Ottawa home to an undisclosed location.Truckers’ signature honk protests rang out in the capital throughout the morning, as attendees displayed signs and banners in hand and on their vehicles. Police have urged the protesters to remain peaceful, and have warned that some “lone-wolf” actors could be mixed in among the larger crowds, looking to cause trouble. So far, the day’s demonstrations have remained peaceful.

