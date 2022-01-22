ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

MU tennis match vs. Iowa State called off due to COVID-19 protocols

By Anthony Kristensen
The Press
The Press
 8 days ago

Missouri tennis' match at Iowa was called off due to COVID-19 protocols within the Tigers'...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Press

Former Gators linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper fills major need for Mizzou

COLUMBIA, Mo - Eli Drinkwitz’s latest transfer portal addition might be the best one yet — and the most vital for 2022. Former Florida linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper committed to the Tigers on Thursday after a recent campus visit. At Mizzou, he joins his cousin Tyrone Hopper, a defensive end transfer from North Carolina, who joined the Tigers earlier this month. Both are from Roswell, Georgia.
COLUMBIA, MO
The Press

Angela Baltzell and Kylee Denver sign letters of Intent

Freedom High school athletes Angela Baltzell and Kylee Denver recently signed their letters of intent to attend Trinity University in Texas and Costal Carolina University in South Carolina. Baltzell was a star softball players for the Falcons, while Denver was a track and cross country standout.
FREEDOM, CA
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
35K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy