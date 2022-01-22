MU tennis match vs. Iowa State called off due to COVID-19 protocols

COLUMBIA, Mo - Eli Drinkwitz’s latest transfer portal addition might be the best one yet — and the most vital for 2022. Former Florida linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper committed to the Tigers on Thursday after a recent campus visit. At Mizzou, he joins his cousin Tyrone Hopper, a defensive end transfer from North Carolina, who joined the Tigers earlier this month. Both are from Roswell, Georgia.

