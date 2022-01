Consider these scenarios: A woman who is unable to get an abortion even though she has a life-threatening condition because of her pregnancy. Women banding together to run underground abortion clinics because the procedure is illegal in their city or state. Women who are willing to have someone administer it without formal medical training because there is no other choice. Those storylines fuel “Call Jane,” a drama set in 1968, but depending on the outcome of several current cases at the U.S. Supreme Court, could easily be a horrifying window into the future.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO