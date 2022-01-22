Los Angeles 116, Orlando 105: James, Lakers secure much needed win behind strong second half

With the working week winding to an end, let’s check the pulse of all things pinstriped. It has to be Jalen Suggs, right? He started the week with a bang against LeBron and the Lakers, stuffing the stat sheet with 22 points (6-16 from the field, 9-10 from the line), 9 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocks. He followed that up with 15, 7 and 5 against the Bulls, with another 3 ‘stocks’ for good measure and 8 more free-throw attempts (hitting 7). He then capped the week by playing with a head of steam against the Clippers, aggressively going downhill on his way to 14 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists. The tilt against the Bulls was also notable in that he successfully curbed his turnovers in that one, coughing the ball up just once and at least temporarily reversing a trend that has been a feature of his rookie campaign. That it came during a dominant Magic victory only speaks to the importance of addressing this aspect of his game moving forward.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO