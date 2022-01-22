ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles 116, Orlando 105: James, Lakers secure much needed win behind strong second half

By Aaron Goldstone
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lakers needed a win, badly. It wasn’t easy at first, but Los Angeles was able to put together a strong second half en route to a 116-105 win over the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center Friday night. Losers of four of their last five games, the...

