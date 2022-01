A photographer selling unreleased photos of Nirvana as NFTs has received criticism for doing so and has addressed the backlash. As previously reported, the photos/NFTs in question come via photographer Faith West from Nirvana’s October 1, 1991 show at J.C. Dobbs in Philadelphia. These Nirvana NFTs are available via PopLegendz.com and will be up for grabs on February 20, which also marks what would’ve been Kurt Cobain’s 55th birthday. Half the proceeds will go to The Trevor Project in support of at-risk LGBTQ+ youth while a portion of the remainder of sales will benefit Grid Alternative, which provides solar power resources to working/poor families.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 4 DAYS AGO