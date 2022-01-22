ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Morales carries Wagner past Long Island 92-85 in OT

By Automated Insights
 7 days ago

NEW YORK — Alex Morales had a career-high 35 points plus 12 rebounds as Wagner won its eighth straight...

Hamilton scores 45 to lead UNLV past Colorado St. 88-74

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Bryce Hamilton had a career-high 45 points as UNLV beat Colorado State 88-74. David Muoka had 11 points for UNLV. Isaiah Stevens scored a career-high 35 points and had eight rebounds for the Rams, whose five-game winning streak was broken.
BASKETBALL
Broome carries Morehead State past SE Missouri 74-73 in OT

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Johni Broome had 21 points and 11 rebounds as Morehead State won its 10th consecutive game, beating Southeast Missouri 74-73 in overtime on Thursday night. Broome's two free throws with 15 seconds left in OT gave MSU a four-point lead. A three-point play by...
BASKETBALL
State
New York State
Late layup by Thompson carries Butler over Georgetown

INDIANAPOLIS — Aaron Thompson made a layup with 1:06 left to give Butler the lead en route to a 56-53 win over Georgetown. Simas Lukosius had 13 points off the bench to lead the Bulldogs. Aminu Mohammed led the Hoyas with 16 points and six rebounds.
BASKETBALL
ASU probe...Payton vacancy...Giants interviews...NBA fine

TEMPE, Az. (AP) — A person familiar with the move has confirmed to The Associated Press that Arizona State offensive coordinator Zak Hill has resigned amid an NCAA investigation into alleged recruiting violations. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no official announcement has been made. Hill became the fourth assistant to leave the program this week. Wide receivers coach Prentice Gill and secondary coach Chris Hawkins were fired for cause and tight ends coach Adam Breneman resigned. All three were placed an administrative leave prior to the 2021 season in the wake of an investigation into Arizona State’s hosting of recruits on campus during an NCAA-mandated COVID-19 dead period, among other possible infractions.
NBA
Ja rules...Suns stretch streak...Giants get a coach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja (jah) Morant had 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as the Memphis Grizzlies earned a 119-109 win over the Utah Jazz. It was the highest-scoring triple-double in franchise history and the fourth overall for the third-year point guard. Morant has scored at least 30 points in five straight games.
NBA
Simons, Portland hand Houston another home loss, 125-110

HOUSTON (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored 27 points, CJ McCollum had 26 and the Portland Trail Blazers handed Houston its franchise-record 10th straight home loss, beating the Rockets 125-110. Jusuf Nurkic had 25 points and 13 rebounds for Portland, which had dropped two in a row. Norman Powell finished with 16 points. It was Houston’s third straight loss overall. According to STATS, the Rockets became the first team in NBA history to drop 10 straight home games by nine or more points.
NBA
#Long Island University#Sharks
Islanders down Lincoln Northeast in OT thriller

LINCOLN - Grand Island took down the capital city's top-ranked team in thrilling fashion on Friday night. The Islanders trailed Lincoln Northeast by nine in the fourth quarter but were able to force overtime. Andy Poss put Grand Island up 46-44 with 2.7 seconds to play in the extra period. Zander Beard ended up making a basket at half court, but the game winning shot was called off because the senior didn't get it off in time.
LINCOLN, NE
O'Bannon, Miles 19 points as TCU beats No. 19 LSU 77-68

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Chuck O’Bannon scored 16 of his career-high 19 points after halftime and TCU held on to beat slumping 19th-ranked LSU 77-68 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. TCU had its largest lead at 50-34 with 15:59 left after O’Bannon’s third consecutive 3 in a 76-second span from the right wing. The Tigers cut that deficit to one with a 20-5 run, but never went in front. LSU lost for the fourth time in five games. he fourth time in five games. Mike Miles had 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Horned Frogs. Tari Eason had 16 points to lead four players in double figures for LSU.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Wild edge Rangers 3-2 to spoil Lundqvist jersey retirement

NEW YORK (AP) — Frederick Gaudreau scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and the Minnesota WIld beat the New York Rangers 3-2 following the jersey retirement ceremony for Henrik Lundqvist. Kevin Fiala and Mats Zuccarello — a former Ranger — each had a goal and an assist to extend their point streaks to 10 games, and Cam Talbot — a backup to Lundqvist for two seasons — stopped 25 shots for the Wild. Minnesota won for the seventh time in eight games (7-0-1). Chris Kreider got his NHL-leading 31st goal and Barclay Goodrow also scored for New York, which led 2-0 after one period. Igor Shesterkin had 31 saves. The Rangers have lost two straight after winning nine of 12.
NHL
Bridges, Hornets hold off short-handed Lakers, 117-114

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points, Ish Smith provided a huge boost off the bench with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets held off the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 117-114 on Friday night. Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for the Lakers, but missed a potential winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left. LeBron James missed his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Anthony Davis did not play due to right wrist soreness. LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier each had 20 points for the Hornets. Carmelo Anthony added 19 points for the Lakers, and rookie Austin Reaves had 16.
NBA
Basketball
Sports
Update on the latest sports

UNDATED (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets have won nine of 12 since falling to .500 on Jan. 3. Miles Bridges scored 26 points and the Hornets led by as many as 20 in the third quarter before holding off the Lakers, 117-114. Ish Smith provided a huge boost off the bench with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting, helping Charlotte improve to 14-7 at home. The Hornets also received 20 points apiece from LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ESPN: Tom Brady, winner of 7 Super Bowls, retiring at 44

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL after an unprecedented career in which he won seven Super Bowls and set numerous passing records, according to ESPN. The 44-year-old Brady goes out after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title last season and NFC South championship this season. ESPN reported Brady’s retirement citing unidentified sources. Brady had cited a desire to spend more time with his wife and children despite still playing at the top of his game.
NFL

