Els, Singh, Ames tied for lead in PGA Tour Champions opener

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — History is sure to be made on the final day of the Australian Open, no matter who wins the men’s final between Rafael Nadal (rah-fay-ehl nah-DAHL’) and Daniil Medvedev (DAN’-ihl MEHD’-veh-dehv). Nadal is within one victory of a men’s-record 21st Grand Slam singles title. Medvedev, who won the U.S. Open, is aiming to become the first man in the Open era to win his second Grand Slam title at the next major tournament. In today’s women’s final Ash Barty ended a 44-year drought for Australian women at their home Grand Slam tournament by beating American Danielle Collins in straight sets.
