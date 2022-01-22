ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Els, Singh, Ames tied for lead in PGA Tour Champions opener

wcn247.com
 7 days ago

KA'UPULEHU-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Ernie Els shot a 4-under 68 and was part of a three-way tie for the lead...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau highlight notable PGA Tour players to miss 2022 Farmers Insurance Open cut

SAN DIEGO – It’s not easy leaving this seaside paradise overlooking the Pacific. But despite perfect scoring conditions for two days – light winds, sunlit skies and the ground a tad on the soft side – some of the PGA Tour’s biggest names said adios to Torrey Pines and its top-notch lodging and golf courses on Thursday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Tennis World Usa

Francesco Molinari: "Tiger Woods is a myth"

After the nice return to the field in California, Francesco Molinari has found the desire to talk about himself. In a long interview with the Ansa press agency, the Azzurri touched on many issues, announcing the collaboration with Sandro Donati. And then he also talks about Novak Djokovic and Sofia...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
houstonianonline.com

2022 Farmers Insurance Open leaderboard: Will Zalatoris tied for Round 3 lead, aims for first Tour win

Saturday’s final round of the Farmers Insurance Open will put one of the game’s young stars squarely in the spotlight, as 25-year-old Will Zalatoris will play in the final group while seeking his first PGA Tour victory. The 2021 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year inserted himself into contention for Saturday’s final round by going 7 under on Friday to surge past names such as Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas.
GOLF
wcn247.com

McIlroy moves within 2 shots of Harding in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy has moved within two shots of leader Justin Harding after three rounds at the Dubai Desert Classic as the Northern Irishman tries for a third win at the event. McIlroy shot a 3-under 69 to get to 10 under overall at the tournament he won in 2009 and 2015. He closed the gap on Harding who maintained his halfway advantage with a 71. On the back nine, McIlroy hit three superb second shots into par fives that set up an eagle and two birdies. He had two other birdies on the front nine along with three bogeys on the day. Tommy Fleetwood and Erik van Rooyen are both three strokes off the lead.
GOLF
SkySports

PGA Tour: Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Adam Schenk share halfway lead at Farmers Insurance Open

Rahm's fast finish closed a seven-under 65 on the North Course, one of two being used at Torrey Pines, moving the Spaniard to 13 under alongside Thomas and Adam Schenk. Thomas charged up the leaderboard after carding a bogey-free 63 on a low-scoring day in California, while Schenk equalled the best score of the round as he made eight consecutive birdies on his way to a second-round 62.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernie Els
wcn247.com

Nadal and Medvedev chase history in men's final

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — History is sure to be made on the final day of the Australian Open, no matter who wins the men’s final between Rafael Nadal (rah-fay-ehl nah-DAHL’) and Daniil Medvedev (DAN’-ihl MEHD’-veh-dehv). Nadal is within one victory of a men’s-record 21st Grand Slam singles title. Medvedev, who won the U.S. Open, is aiming to become the first man in the Open era to win his second Grand Slam title at the next major tournament. In today’s women’s final Ash Barty ended a 44-year drought for Australian women at their home Grand Slam tournament by beating American Danielle Collins in straight sets.
AUBURN, AL
wcn247.com

Update on the latest sports

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty has won the Australian Open final in straight sets against American Danielle Collins to end a 44-year drought for Australian women at their home Grand Slam tournament. Barty won the first set with one service break but was down 5-1 in the second...
AUBURN, AL
wcn247.com

Swiss skier Suter wins last downhill before Olympics

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — World champion Corinne Suter has won the last downhill before the Beijing Olympics and the first without Sofia Goggia. Suter had a dominate performance and was 0.51 seconds faster than Swiss teammate Jasmine Flury for her first World Cup victory since Dec. 18, 2020. Cornelia Huetter of Austria was third. Goggia would have been the overwhelming favorite to defend her Olympic downhill title but she was injured during a World Cup super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo last week. She is hoping to recover in time for the Olympic downhill on Feb. 15. Several top contenders skipped the races in Garmisch, including overall rivals Mikaela Shiffrin and Petra Vlhova.
SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Larger, longer Will Zalatoris in contention again for first PGA Tour title after 65 at Farmers Insurance Open

SAN DIEGO – Will Zalatoris is going to win one day on the PGA Tour. Ask his peers. Golf analysts, too. And just watch him play. Well, that one day could come Saturday. A larger, longer Zalatoris is once again in position to win his first Tour title following a solid 7-under 65 Friday in the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open, a round that left him atop the leaderboard alongside Jason Day.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy