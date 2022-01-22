ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Truck transporting 100 monkeys crashes in Central PA

By Madonna Mantione, Vivian Muniz
WGN News
WGN News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LzrdP_0dsemY0S00

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A trailer carrying 100 monkeys collided with a dump truck off I-80 Friday, four monkeys have gone missing.

As of Saturday morning, one monkey is still unaccounted for. If anyone sees the monkey please do not try to catch it, call 911 and wait for the authorities.

Missing monkeys captured after truck carrying 100 crashed in Central PA

According to State Police, the incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Route 54 off Interstate 80 when four monkeys got loose during the commotion of the crash.

Eyewitness News is working on getting confirmation if the monkeys have been captured.

PA Game Commission is looking for the missing monkeys in a wooded area with the assistance of a helicopter provided by the Pennsylvania State Police.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VcFk6_0dsemY0S00
    Pennsylvania State Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17xxlH_0dsemY0S00
    Pennsylvania State Police
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41pp13_0dsemY0S00
Pennsylvania State Police

When word got out that these three-pound monkeys were on the loose, the Allen family sprang into action.

“We just decided to come and try, see if we could find one,” said Nate Allen.

These Montoursville residents are animals lovers and drove half an hour to search the woods along Route 54 just off I-80.

That’s the spot where State Police and game wardens searched for the primates.

“I saw it on Facebook, and actually this started as kind of a family fun joke about just making an experience and going to try and save a monkey, so I actually brought a kennel, flashlights night vision goggles,” stated Allen.

The bitter cold did not deter their efforts to lend a hand.

“We were worried because my one friend is a state police officer and she’s like, you know, they can’t be out there that long! So we said oh no,” explained Elisa Allen.

Troopers on the scene stated that the monkeys weigh about three pounds. Route 54 was closed in both directions, however, as of 8:00 p.m., it reopened.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qiS2J_0dsemY0S00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DAepZ_0dsemY0S00

Officials are warning the public to keep their distance if they spot a monkey and to call 911. This is an ongoing story we will update you with the latest as the information is released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

LaPorte County boy dies after semi-truck hits van

WANATAH, Ind. (AP) — A 10-year-old boy has died and four other people were injured after the van they were in collided with a semitractor-trailer in northern Indiana. The LaPorte County sheriff’s office said Saturday that the boy died from the crash in Wanatah a day earlier. Investigators said a 2014 Volvo semitractor hit a […]
WANATAH, IN
WGN News

2 dead after shooting, fiery crash in Ravenswood

CHICAGO — Two people were killed following a shooting and subsequent crash Thursday night in Ravenswood. At around 5:05 p.m., police responded to the 1500 block of West Wilson on the report of a shooting. Following a preliminary investigation, police believe two males were driving when unknown suspects in a white truck fired shots. The […]
CHICAGO, IL
WKTV

Horse injured in Amish buggy crash; other driver flees scene

DEERFIELD, N.Y. – A horse pulling an Amish buggy suffered leg and neck injuries after following a hit-and-run in Deerfield Tuesday afternoon. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, a black Ford sedan crashed into the buggy on Route 12 and fled the scene. Fire crews from Deerfield were called to the scene around 2:30 p.m.
DEERFIELD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeys#Traffic Accident#Central Pa#Pa Game Commission
Daily Voice

18-Year-Old Driver Killed In Route 1 Central Jersey Crash: Prosecutor

An 18-year-old driver died after her vehicle struck a vacant building on Route 1 in Edison, authorities said. Diana Somarriba, of South Brunswick, sent her car into a building on the southbound side of Route 1 near Fox Road around 10:25 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan said.
EDISON, NJ
The Independent

Snow plough fires slush at traffic and causes 40 car accidents

A snow plough driver in Ohio was suspended after firing ice and slush at drivers, causing accidents involving 40 vehicles.Video of the incident allegedly saw the plough operator direct a huge arc of slush across the highway median and into oncoming traffic over the course of several miles.Truck driver Michael Lemon caught the incident, which police say left 12 people injured, on his cab dashcam.“I’ve never seen anything like that,” Mr Lemon, whose truck was damaged during the incident, told News5 Cleveland.“I didn’t know how to react, I was just dumbfounded that somebody could be so reckless.”And he added:...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Your News Local

Single-vehicle crash ends in fatality

This from the Pharos Tribune: CASS COUNTY, IN- A Twelve Mile woman died Thursday after a single-vehicle crash on Indiana 16. Trudie Harrison, 53, of Twelve Mile, was pronounced dead from her injuries at the scene, according to a release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. Several public safety...
CASS COUNTY, IN
WTAJ

One dead after multiple crashes on I-80

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Multiple crashes happened in three sections of Interstate 80 leaving one person dead Thursday afternoon, officials confirm. Centre County Coroner’s Office, deputy Debra A. Smeal announced Friday, Jan. 28. the victim who died was Stephen Long, 43, of Lock Haven, Pa. Thursday afternoon, Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers confirmed that […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

One dead after early morning crash in Columbia County

ORANGEVILLE BOROUGH, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Columbia County Coroner, one woman is dead after a single-car crash in Orangeville that occurred early Monday morning. According to a release, just after 4:00 am on Monday the coroner was called to crash on the 500 Block of Main Street in Orangeville Borough for a […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Dead rats found in envelopes at central Pa. post office

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating how dead rats ended up in envelopes placed in a Perry County drop box. State police said two flat-rate, large envelopes were recently picked up from the Pfautz Road drop box in Duncannon Borough. The envelopes did not have return addresses or postage. The envelopes...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Quakertown man dies two weeks after crashing into tree in Bucks Co.

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Police say a man from Quakertown is dead following a crash in Bucks County. Officials say Bruce Hillegas, 61, died just after 3:15 a.m. Sunday at St. Luke’s Hospital, Bethlehem Campus from cervical spine injuries. Hillegas was involved in a vehicle accident on the night of...
Daily Voice

Central PA Man Slams Into Tree At 90+ MPH Injuring 4: Police

A Lancaster County man slammed into a tree, seriously injuring four passengers while traveling up to 93 mph, Ephrata police said. Matthew Hill of Ephrata was charged Thursday in connection with the crash with aggravated assault by vehicle and recklessly endangering another person, police said. The crash occurred at 11:29...
BETHANY, CT
PennLive.com

Pa. man dies after crashing into tree, state police say

A man died after a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening in the Slate Belt, Pennsylvania State Police said. A Honda CRV crashed into a tree on River Road near Pine Tree Lane in Upper Mount Bethel Township. A 42-year-old Upper Mount Bethel man was driving and died as a result of...
WGN News

WGN News

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy