Sonya Deville hijacks Naomi's important rematch against Charlotte Flair ' WWE on Fox

The Royal Rumble is one of the most popular events in WWE for several reasons, and one of the bigger ones is that the Rumble allows another superstar to enter the title picture at WrestleMania. There are still several spots in the Men's Rumble Match to be revealed, and one person who seems poised to enter the ring is Reggie. Reggie is looking to kick off 2022 in style with a Rumble victory after an impressive and always entertaining reign as 24/7 Champion last year, but 2022 will also hopefully be the year where his amazing superhero project becomes a reality. ComicBook.com had the chance to talk to Reggie ahead of the Rumble and we covered the Rumble, his new project, a possible rematch with Sasha Banks, Kevin Hart, and more, but first, we had to start with his first match in his hometown of St. Louis.

WWE ・ 50 MINUTES AGO