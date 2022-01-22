One Ping Only

Watch the cinematic announcement trailer for The Elder Scrolls Online: Legacy of the Bretons. Visit a never-before-seen world in The Elder Scrolls series when The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle chapter launches on June 6, 2022 for PC/MAC and Stadia, and on June 12 for PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Explore the Bretons' idyllic ocean enclave and seat of chivalric culture, confront the ruinous forces of the Ascendant Lord, gather new Companions and allies, and play a hand of Tales of Tribute, a brand-new card game. As part of the Legacy of the Bretons year-long adventure, High Isle continues the tale of honor and political upheaval set in the Systres Archipelago.
Comments / 0