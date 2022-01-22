ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

One Ping Only

By Best Games
IGN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne Ping Only is the Unique variant of the AS VAL. Both are...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

The 97-inch LG G2 is the biggest OLED TV yet. The 42-inch C2 is the smallest

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. OLED TVs have better picture quality than the more common and less-expensive LCD-based TVs, but they're also available in fewer different sizes. But at CES 2022, LG is closing the size gap and hoping to broaden OLED's appeal: The massive 97-inch and relatively diminutive 42-inch versions represent the largest and smallest OLEDs yet.
ELECTRONICS
howtogeek.com

How to Make Only One Page Landscape in a Word Document

With her B.S. in Information Technology, Sandy worked for many years in the IT industry as a Project Manager, Department Manager, and PMO Lead. She learned how technology can enrich both professional and personal lives by using the right tools. And, she has shared those suggestions and how-tos on many websites over time. With thousands of articles under her belt, Sandy strives to help others use technology to their advantage. Read more...
COMPUTERS
IGN

Ancient Robot

Top Contributors: Cedric Pabriga, Wiki_Creation_Bot, Miranda Sanchez. This is IGN's Guide of The Ancient Robot. The Ancient Robot is a major dungeon (also called a legendary dungeon) you will encounter in Nobody Saves the World. In this Ancient Robot guide, you'll find strategies for the boss fight and tips and tricks for the dungeon.
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ Flexes Its Power Ahead of Fantasy-Crowded 2022

There were no elves, dwarfs or hobbits shown — not even a few crumbs of lembas bread. And yet, Amazon’s teaser video Jan. 19 revealing the mere title of its upcoming The Lord of the Rings TV series managed to rack up an estimated social reach of 1 billion impressions and trended in markets worldwide on Twitter and YouTube, the studio claims. “To already see this much enthusiasm for the series is incredible and gets us even more excited for what we’ll be sharing with fans in the near future,” says Ukonwa Ojo, global CMO of Prime Video and Amazon Studios. The show’s...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ping#Mods
freecodecamp.org

How to Create a CSS-Only Loader Using One Element

If you have a website, it's helpful to have a loader so users can tell something is happening once they've clicked a link or button. You can use this loader component in a lot of places, and it should be as simple as possible. In this post, we will see...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
IGN

Bothersome Bidoof

Bothersome Bidoof is the 8th Request in Pokemon Legends: Arceus which requires tracking down three Bidoof who have gotten loose in Jubilife Village. This guide will help find the location of each Bidoof hidden around the village, as well as reveal the rewards for completing the Request further below. Request...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Elder Scrolls Online: Legacy of the Bretons - Cinematic Announcement Trailer

Watch the cinematic announcement trailer for The Elder Scrolls Online: Legacy of the Bretons. Visit a never-before-seen world in The Elder Scrolls series when The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle chapter launches on June 6, 2022 for PC/MAC and Stadia, and on June 12 for PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Explore the Bretons' idyllic ocean enclave and seat of chivalric culture, confront the ruinous forces of the Ascendant Lord, gather new Companions and allies, and play a hand of Tales of Tribute, a brand-new card game. As part of the Legacy of the Bretons year-long adventure, High Isle continues the tale of honor and political upheaval set in the Systres Archipelago.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
IGN

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Wiki Guide

Looking for something specific about Wurmple? Click the links below to jump to... "Likes sap and is abundant in the wild. Why it evolves into various different forms is unknown. One cannot tell from a Wurmple’s appearance which form it will take when it evolves."
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Galaxy Team's Entry Trial - Pokemon Legends: Arceus Walkthrough

This video is part 2 of IGN's Pokemon Legends: Arceus gameplay walkthrough. In it we complete the mission "The Galaxy Team's Entry Trial" 00:00: Mission Briefing From Cyllene 02:17: First Pokemon from Laventon 05:25: Volo the Merchant 08:54: Beginning the Trial 11:24: Catching Bidoof 12:00: Catching Starly 13:53: Catching Shinx 17:53: Returning to Cyllene 18:58: Changing into Uniform 20:32: Commander Kamado For more Pokemon Legends: Arceus tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN https://www.ign.com/wikis/pokemon-legends-arceus/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Frenzy of the Lord of the Woods (2/2) - Pokemon Legends: Arceus Walkthrough

This video is part 8 of IGN's Pokemon Legends: Arceus gameplay walkthrough. In it we complete the second half of the mission "The Frenzy of the Lord of the Woods" 00:00: Celestica Flute 03:17: First Wrydeer Ride 06:40: Sharing the Plan with Lian and Irida 09:50: Kleavor, Lord of the Woods 12:44: Kleavor Restored 18:30: Debreifing with Commander Kamado For more Pokemon Legends: Arceus tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN https://www.ign.com/wikis/pokemon-legends-arceus/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

A Request from Mai - Pokemon Legends: Arceus Walkthrough

This video is part 5 of IGN's Pokemon Legends: Arceus gameplay walkthrough. In it we complete the mission "A Request from Mai" 00:00: Dinner with Akari and Laventon 02:12: Training Grounds 04:51: Zisu teaches you Move Styles 06:30: Learning New Moves 07:30: Secret Back Strike Technique 08:32: Battling Mai 12:45: Almighty Sinnoh 14:00: Alpha Pokemon on Deertrack Heights 17:40: Wyrdeer Appears For more Pokemon Legends: Arceus tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN https://www.ign.com/wikis/pokemon-legends-arceus/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Arezu's Predicament (1/2) - Pokemon Legends: Arceus Walkthrough

This video is part 9 of IGN's Pokemon Legends: Arceus gameplay walkthrough. In it, we complete the first half of the mission "Arezu's Predicament" 00:00: The Talk of Jubilife Village 01:12: Odd Keystone and Wisps 03:53: Arezu 05:00:Second Rank and Feather Balls 06:20: Battle with Akari 09:27: Crimson Mirelands 10:57: Solaceon Ruins 12:17: Battle Against Volo 15:48: The Miss Fortune Sisters 19:47: Returning the Slab For more Pokemon Legends: Arceus tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN https://www.ign.com/wikis/pokemon-legends-arceus/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Entire Raven Software QA Unionization Timeline: The Story So Far

On December 5, 2021, Activision Blizzard laid off “at least a dozen” quality assurance contractors from the Call of Duty studio Raven Software. The team was shocked by these developments given that many of the QA testers on the team were now out of a job after being promised increased wages and even being asked to relocate to Wisconsin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Founder's Wheel Puzzle Solution

When Nate and Sully enter the chamber beneath the clock tower in Chapter 11, they find a large wheel labelled "Founders". To solve this puzzle, they must correctly align the sigils of various pirate captains, as indicated by the first two - Henry Avery and Thomas Two. NOTE: Unfortunately, referencing...
ENTERTAINMENT
IGN

The Simpsons Steamed Hams Scene Turned Into Playable Adventure Game

While The Simpsons has had countless iconic moments during its legendary 33-year run, the Steamed Hams scene may just be one of its greatest. Now, a fan-made point-and-click adventure game by NeoDement called Steamed Hams: The Graphic Adventure will let players of all ages experience this story in a new way.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

In an Unfamiliar Land - Pokemon Legends: Arceus Walkthrough

This video is part 1 of IGN's Pokemon Legends: Arceus gameplay walkthrough. In it we complete the mission In an Unfamiliar Land. 00:00 Game Start 04:27 Professor Laventon 05:30 Arc Phone 07:55 Throwing Poke Balls Tutorial 12:10 Jubilife Village 14:05 Map Tutorial 14:45 Akari 15:45 Captain Cyllene 20:18 Your Quarters For more Pokemon Legends: Arceus tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN https://www.ign.com/wikis/pokemon-legends-arceus/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Main Quest 16: To Curse the Darkness - Horizon: Zero Dawn Gameplay Walkthrough

In this Horizon: Zero Dawn gameplay walkthrough, we go through mission 16, To Curse The Darkness. Aloy has to make her way through an Eclipse base and find a way to interrupt their communications. 00:00 - Intro 00:00 - Meeting With Sylens 02:33 - Infiltrating The Eclipse Base 07:25 - Finding The Tallneck 14:02 - Cutscene 15:40 - Aloy Makes Her Escape 16:55 - Cutscene For more on Horizon: Zero Dawn, check out the full wiki on IGN @ https://www.ign.com/wikis/horizon-zero-dawn/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

All Wisp Locations (Cobalt Coastlands) - Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokemon Legends Arceus has players collecting ghostly wisps throughout the Hisui region in order to solve the mystery of the Odd Keystone and complete their Pokedex. Here are all the wisp locations in Cobalt Coastlands. For more Pokemon Legends: Arceus tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN https://www.ign.com/wikis/pokemon-legends-arceus/
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy