Unvaccinated NFL players for remaining playoff teams will no longer have to test daily

By CNN
NBC2 Fort Myers
 7 days ago
CNN– The NFL issued a memo saying unvaccinated players for the remaining eight teams left in the playoffs will no longer have to test for COVID-19 daily.

COVID-19 protocols by the league and the NFL Players Association have been updated “to eliminate the distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated players to determine testing cadence,” the NFL said in its memo obtained by CNN.

The updated protocol only impacts 12 unvaccinated players who are not on testing holiday, referring to when an individual who tests positive doesn’t have to take a test for 90 days, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told CNN.

The NFL along with the players association has made multiple changes to protocol this season in response to the pandemic, CNN reports. At one point during the season, vaccinated individuals were required to test weekly and those who were unvaccinated had to test daily.

The league reduced the amount of time that players who tested positive for the virus may have to isolate from their team after updated CDC guidance was released, according to CNN. In the latest memo, protocol will require any players or staff members who report symptoms will be tested promptly.

“This comprehensive, symptom-based approach to testing, reflects our recent experience with the Omicron variant and conforms to current public health recommendations and best practices employed in healthcare, and offers the best opportunity for identifying and treating cases promptly and avoiding spread within the facility,” the memo says.

On December 15, the league stated nearly 95 percent of its players were fully vaccinated along with “100%” of other NFL personnel, CNN confirmed. The NFL, like other sports leagues, does not mandate that players be vaccinated.

The 2021 NFL season is coming to a close, with only the Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams, and San Francisco 49ers remaining.

Super Bowl LVI is scheduled to be played on February 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

