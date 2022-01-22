Poet publishes third book

MARTINSBURG — An employee at the Martinsburg Public Library, Roddy Jordan is also proud to call himself a poet, a poet with the desire to inspire others and share his poetry. Also known as “the13thpoet,” Jordan was born in Newark, New Jersey. He has been writing...
DETROIT (FOX 2) - "My name is Khyiana Tate," she said in sign language. Khyiana Tate is an 18-year-old senior in high school, about to get her driver's license. She's pretty excited about that. She's also excited about this - her new book - "Signing with Khy." "Black and brown...
I first encountered River Andres the poet at the 2021 Small Press Fest. Though we had known each other for years, this aspect of their life was new to me. But from that day forward I have continually been inspired and uplifted by the power of their voice and the visceral, kinetic energy of their words. And now you can be too.
When her son, Brady, typed his first sentence, Danielle Wright, who describes herself as “not a crier,” could not hold back the tears. For the first time in his 13 years, the nonverbal boy was able to communicate with his family and the world around him. It was – as he himself had typed – a “groundbreaking” moment.
Even though she is retired from the HFC Board of Trustees, former board member Mary Lane has been keeping busy. Lane recently published her first book, which is called Untold Tales of Eighteenth Century Love and War: Martha Root and Elisha Hawley in Colonial New England (Schuler Books $21.95). Lane spent several years extensively researching and writing this book.
The last two years have been tumultuous ones and have left people reeling. You can either dwell on the hopelessness of it all, or try and seek out the light. Poet and writer, Maxine Beneba Clarke does both of these things, but mostly the latter, in her fourth poetry collection, How Decent Folk Behave. This work contains such powerful observations about recent times, it’s like Clarke conjured up our histories and placed them in a time capsule.
If Paul McCartney can do it, why not Fleet Foxes? A book that collects the Seattle band’s lyrics is due in November. Wading in Waist-High Water: The Lyrics of Fleet Foxes will feature lyrics from 56 songs across the band’s catalog, as well as notes and an afterword by singer and principal songwriter Robin Pecknold. It’ll be published November 1 by the Tin House publishing company.
Ian McEwan’s “most epic book to date”, moving from the end of the second world war to the current pandemic and exploring the impact of childhood trauma, will be published this autumn. The Booker prize-winning author of Amsterdam, Atonement, and most recently Brexit satire The Cockroach, will...
One of the questions I’m most frequently asked when I’m lecturing on genealogy research is whether people can prove their Native American ancestry through DNA testing. In a newly released book, “DNA for Native American Genealogy,” Roberta Estes covers all the questions people might have in her very thorough approach to the subject. Estes is a noted DNA speaker and blogger at DNA-explained.com, a scientist and has written for the nativeheritageproject.com. The introduction in this 190-page, softcover book sets the tone by laying out why you need to read the entire book to understand what can and cannot be proven. In chapter one, Estes answers “Can DNA Results Identify a Tribe?” She also discusses common family lore and what can be believed. Among the other issues examined in the book are ethnicity and population genetics, DNA testing companies and what they offer that researchers must use in their quest and the haplogroups associated with Native Americans.
David Swift from Teal Farm is a lecturer on primary education at the University of Sunderland. He has long experience in primary schools, including as a head teacher. Something he became known for as a teacher was inventing stories and poems to amuse his students. He has aimed the book at children of primary age.
Kennewick - A local Kennewick artist has the opportunity to be published in an international art book. 26 year old, David Lopez, strangely enough got this once in a lifetime chance from a simple message on Instagram. David has been actively pursuing art for 6 years now, his work has been featured at different galleries all over the Tri-Cities. After seeing his work on Instagram a year ago, Guto Ajayu Culture, sought him out to be a part of their 4th Art Anthropology book. This organization is based in Madrid, where they curate and organize different projects and cultural books every year.
BERRIEN SPRINGS — Øystein S. LaBianca, a retired professor of anthropology at Andrews University, recently completed a decade-long book project that reveals the history of human cultural production in the Mediterranean region. The volume, which LaBianca edited with Terje Stordalen, professor of Hebrew Bible and Old Testament studies...
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Many people gathered at the Rapides Parish Library on Saturday to support the release of a new book titled, How We Got Over, which tells the stories of what it was like growing up in Central Louisiana during segregation. “We need to record the things that...
GLEN CARBON — All her life, Joyce Williams has been a student of history. This week, readers throughout the area can enjoy the benefits of that lifelong knowledge while reading a new book, “Glen Carbon,” part of Arcadia Publishing’s Images of America series. The new pictorial...
YORK -- York College History Professor Dr. Tim McNeese’s new book includes something old and something new. Titled “Time in the Wilderness: The Formative Years of John ‘Black Jack’ Pershing in the American West,” the biography was released in December through the University of Nebraska Press’s Potomac Books imprint. It is not McNeese’s first time writing about the U.S. army general who led American forces during World War I.
MIAMI — Shortly before the coronavirus pandemic began, Isabel Allende suffered one of the greatest losses of her life: The death of her mother. On Tuesday, the Chilean author published “Violeta”, a novel that begins and ends with an epidemic and that covers the last 100 years of history through the eyes of a grandmother inspired by her mom, Panchita, one of the women who marked her the most.
In her new book, “Being Present,” Professor Jeanine Turner of the Georgetown University McDonough School of Business (MSB) provides tools to communicate in a digitally distracting world. Published in January, her book synthesizes 15 years of original research and presents strategies for directing and allocating attention in order...
Associate Professor of Africana Studies Nigel Westmaas recently published A Political Glossary of Guyana. The glossary, published by the Edwin Mellen Press, serves as both a reference text and a popular document for Guyanese institutions and people. The 535-page book includes a foreword, author’s introduction, and sections including General Political...
Drawing on music technology industry research and his own practice as a hip-hop and electronic dance music producer, Mike D’Errico, Ph.D., assistant professor of music and computer science at Albright College, has published “Push: Software Design and the Cultural Politics of Music Production,” with Oxford University Press.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MindStir Media published book titles will be presented to Tori Spelling to be possibly optioned for TV or film. Los Angeles, United States - January 18, 2022 /MarketersMEDIA/ — MindStir Media’s recent...
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The first books featuring the COVID-19 pandemic have begun to hit shelves. There are fiction, nonfiction, and children's books already published. These books can offer information to readers, or even just help them feel less alone. Science fiction...
