Animals

A Layman's View: The dog days

By Colin McGuire cmcguire@journal-news.net
Journal & Sunday Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpring is the best season. This is not debatable. It is clinically proven. There is no other answer. Anyone who tries to argue this clearly has no grasp of seasonal reality. They are merely being contrarian for the sake of being contrarian. Spring is the best season. You want to know...

Mining Journal

‘Dog days’ of winter

Reader Ann Fisher snapped this photo in the Harlow Farms neighborhood on a snowy December night before the snow plows arrived to clear the road. Did you take a great shot of the sunset over Teal Lake? Or did you happen to take a captivating image of wildlife? The Mining Journal is accepting original local photo submissions from area residents who would like to share their notable, interesting or humorous pictures with our readers. Readers who want to submit photos for publication in the The Mining Journal should send them as large format .jpgs to newsroom@miningjournal.net. Readers should include who took the photo, their hometown and where and when the photo was taken. Photos should be at least 1MB. Submission does not guarantee publication.
ANIMALS
newtoncountytimes.com

The dog days of squirrel season

CONWAY — With deer and duck seasons winding down and winter weather chilling hunters to the bone, opting for the comforts of home may mean missing some of the most enjoyable hunting trips to be …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently...
CONWAY, AR
outdoors.org

Winter With A View Day Hike Series

Registration is required for this activity. (best time to call: 9am - 5pm, Monday - Saturday) Join AMC Outdoor Guides and a small group of hikers as we embark on a series of hikes designed to take us off the beaten paths to lower elevation, stunning summits. This Winter with a View series is intended for those endeavoring to be active and hike with a group at a moderate pace to less trafficked and rewarding hikes in the White Mountains. We will offer a different destination each week. Location may change based on the weather and trail conditions. These hikes are all about hiking with a group to rewarding locations with a nice view! Join us for one or all! This program will commence Wednesday with a welcome session where you will meet and greet other hikers and AMC Guides. Guides will review expectations of the hike including terrain, trail conditions and weather, hiking safety, and Leave No Trace principles. We'll have dinner after the meeting. We will depart for their destination on Thursday morning, where guides will point out interesting flora/fauna and discuss cultural history of the area along the trail. Participants of this hike are welcome to demo all necessary gear, such as snowshoes, trail crampons and trekking poles, for this trek - courtesy of our LL Bean Gear Room. To provide an environment that allows AMC Outdoor Programs to continue to operate during the pandemic while mitigating risk for all group members and staff, we have modified our operations based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC}, input from AMC's medical advisor, and in response to specific guidance in the states we operate. Based on specific program attributes, AMC will require program participants be fully vaccinated, or share the results of a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of your program start. Any COVID-19 vaccine approved by the World Health Organization (WHO} is an acceptable vaccine for the purposes of this policy. Fully vaccinated is defined by the CDC here. While individuals participating programs will be required to verify vaccination status or share a negative COVID test result, participants should expect to be in the presence of both vaccinated and unvaccinated guests at AMC facilities, including bunk rooms and dining areas. Participants seeking accommodation based on religious or medical reasons may be subject to additional protocols beyond testing. This includes the potential for mandatory masking when maintaining social distance is not possible.
LIFESTYLE
Boston Globe

The last good days of a very good dog

Our dog can’t get up without help anymore, and what it comes down to is that she’s dying. I hear her breathing now, on her quilted bed by the woodstove, settled in for a long January night. We think that she’s 15. We adopted her years ago from the only rescue group in town, and at the time they didn’t know how old she was either, only that she’d been tied to their front gate one morning in February and her ears were frostbitten by the time they cut her loose. But she was alive and finally free of the type of person who leaves a dog alone in the predawn darkness. So we think she’s 15. What we do know is that our two boys grew up with her, and that makes this even harder. It seems that every 15 years or so my wife and I find ourselves in this same situation — broken and wondering what to do with an empty collar. In a few days, that will be us again.
PETS
#Central Air Conditioning#Dog Days#Christmas#Thanksgiving
aboutboulder.com

Boulder’s Dog of the Day!

It’s time to start getting back out on the trails. What better to venture into Boulder’s beautiful open spaces than with a furry friend. Boulder Open Spaces and Mountain Parks offers a sprawling 145 miles of trails to the avid hiker, and up to 90% of those trails are open to dogs. This includes the Chautauqua Meadow, Mt. Sanitas, NCAR trails, Bear Canyon, the Table Mesa Trails and much, much, more.
BOULDER, CO
Journal & Sunday Journal

Winter storm should remind us to prepare

Mother Nature reminded us last week that winter comes every year. Now, thanks to this past weekend’s bitter cold, she’s helping us to keep that in mind. Of course, winter generally means snow, icy roads and driveways that need to be shoveled. As we got cleaned out from...
ENVIRONMENT
fox4news.com

Dog of the Day: Barnabas

A very sweet 6-year-old dog is looking for a new home. Barnabas is today's SPCA of Texas Dog of the Day.
TEXAS STATE
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The dog days of our lives

Recently, Texas passed the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act, which enforces humane guidelines for restraining pet canines outdoors. Unfortunately for me, the act fails to impose similar guidelines for the treatment of grouchy husbands and embarrassing dads. This news about dogs has had me thinking a lot about these magical creatures...
PETS
Lifestyle
Animals
Hiking
Halloween
Pets
ABQJournal

Dog’s day in court proves elusive

Buster snuggles with Cynthia Dares, director of the Sunflower Sanctuary Animal Rescue, where he now lives. “Everyone was telling me how mean he was, trying to bite everyone,” Dares says. “He is a love now.”. A back view of Buster after he was rescued in June shows...
PETS
Kilgore News Herald

What's Wrong With Daddy?: The dog days of our lives

Recently, the State of Texas passed the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act, which enforces humane guidelines for restraining pet canines outdoors. Unfortunately for me, the act fails to impose similar guidelines for the treatment of grouchy husbands and embarrassing dads. This news about dogs has had me thinking a lot about...
TEXAS STATE
12tomatoes.com

Dog Goes to Neighbor’s House Every Single Day Until His Owner Agrees to Let Him Stay There

Story submitted by Lisa Villanueva from Faro, Portugal. He wasn’t even 3 months old the first time he showed up, exhausted, hungry and thirsty resting under brush next to our house. When we finally coaxed him out, we also learned he was completely flea and tick ridden and without any ID. We live a bit in the countryside and it’s not unusual that hunters leave their dogs to roam, which is what we thought had happened to him, only this one maybe lost his way.
ANIMALS
Taste Of Home

This Is Our Highest-Rated Recipe of All Time

Here at Taste of Home, we know a thing or two about good food. While we get sent thousands of recipe submissions a year by folks, there are some recipes that we can devour again and again. We’re talking our most-loved, highest-rated recipes. But there can only be one that rises to the #1 spot.
RECIPES
iheart.com

Tumbling Jack Russell terrier fails dog show and becomes internet sensation

Olly and his handler Karen decided to participate in Crufts – one of the biggest dog shows in the world, but things did not go as planned for the energetic Jack Russell terrier. Olly was taking the obstacles off one by one to the amusement of the audience. Even Karen had hardly tried to guide the pooch, all her efforts were in vain as Olly’s goal apparently was to fail the obstacles rather than go through them.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Voices: I tried to live the tiny house dream with a baby and a toddler. Things quickly fell apart

Little pinpricks of blood are seeping through the back of my pajama top. There’s a tiny person making the human crossbar of the letter H between my wife and I, as we both take on the form of contortionists simply to remain in bed. The culprit of the pinpricks is my toddler — or rather, my toddler’s razor-sharp talon toenails sawing through her footie pajamas and into my otherwise precariously arched back. The bed is too small for the three of us, a sentiment known all too well to parents of young children.But our situation is a bit different. The...
fox4news.com

Dog of the Day: Shiloh

A smart and energetic older dog is looking for a new home. Shiloh is today's SPCA of Texas Dog of the Day.
PETS

