A Layman's View: The dog days

Registration is required for this activity. (best time to call: 9am - 5pm, Monday - Saturday) Join AMC Outdoor Guides and a small group of hikers as we embark on a series of hikes designed to take us off the beaten paths to lower elevation, stunning summits. This Winter with a View series is intended for those endeavoring to be active and hike with a group at a moderate pace to less trafficked and rewarding hikes in the White Mountains. We will offer a different destination each week. Location may change based on the weather and trail conditions. These hikes are all about hiking with a group to rewarding locations with a nice view! Join us for one or all! This program will commence Wednesday with a welcome session where you will meet and greet other hikers and AMC Guides. Guides will review expectations of the hike including terrain, trail conditions and weather, hiking safety, and Leave No Trace principles. We'll have dinner after the meeting. We will depart for their destination on Thursday morning, where guides will point out interesting flora/fauna and discuss cultural history of the area along the trail. Participants of this hike are welcome to demo all necessary gear, such as snowshoes, trail crampons and trekking poles, for this trek - courtesy of our LL Bean Gear Room. To provide an environment that allows AMC Outdoor Programs to continue to operate during the pandemic while mitigating risk for all group members and staff, we have modified our operations based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC}, input from AMC's medical advisor, and in response to specific guidance in the states we operate. Based on specific program attributes, AMC will require program participants be fully vaccinated, or share the results of a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of your program start. Any COVID-19 vaccine approved by the World Health Organization (WHO} is an acceptable vaccine for the purposes of this policy. Fully vaccinated is defined by the CDC here. While individuals participating programs will be required to verify vaccination status or share a negative COVID test result, participants should expect to be in the presence of both vaccinated and unvaccinated guests at AMC facilities, including bunk rooms and dining areas. Participants seeking accommodation based on religious or medical reasons may be subject to additional protocols beyond testing. This includes the potential for mandatory masking when maintaining social distance is not possible.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO