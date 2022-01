The Big 5 is going to go down to the final night of action, with a huge showdown now set for Crescent City on Wednesday night. On Friday, both Arcata and Del Norte took care of business and improved to 5-1 in the Big 5 with two games remaining, including a championship matchup between the two of them at Del Norte on Wednesday, with the winner guaranteed at least a share of the title.

CRESCENT CITY, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO