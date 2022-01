The Gibraltar girls' basketball team fell in an early 11-0 hole and could not claw its way back as it fell to NEW Lutheran Friday night 54-31. The Vikings never got closer than nine points the rest of the way as the Blazers forced a number of turnovers in the Gibraltar defensive zone that paved the way for easy buckets underneath for the visitors. Vikings fans got a nice glimpse of the future when the girls got the lead under 15 points towards the end of the game thanks to a pair of three-point shots by Andie Schar and Betsy Lecy that highlighted in 8-0 run with just over four minutes remaining. The Blazers shut the door from their with timely free throw shooting from Leah Schmidt and more tough defense close to Gibraltar's basket.

