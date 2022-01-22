Arkansas State Representative John Maddox

Oklahoma state Rep. Jose Cruz announced his resignation because of allegedly acting “inappropriately” during a gathering. Cruz put in his resignation Wednesday. His resignation is effective 5 p.m. Friday.In a statement provided to KOCO 5 by political consultant Danielle Ezell, Cruz said he is upset and embarrassed with himself.”With a heavy heart, I am resigning as the Representative for House District 89,” Cruz said in the statement. “I started 2022 by exercising poor judgment and acting inappropriately during a gathering. I deeply regret my conduct and that my actions made someone else uncomfortable. I’m upset with myself and embarrassed.”My actions on New Year’s Eve did not reflect my values and beliefs. I consider myself a champion of women and have deep respect for my female colleagues and friends. However, my conduct that evening was inappropriate. I take full responsibility for my behavior and I apologize. “I can’t express my gratitude enough to my constituents, donors, colleagues and family. I’m very proud to have represented the people of South Oklahoma City, and serving as your representative has been a great honor.”Nevertheless, I must resign my seat, take steps to right my wrongs and learn from this experience. And although I’m giving up this seat, I will not give up advocating for others and fighting to improve Oklahoma.”

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO