Arkansas State

Arkansas State Representative John Maddox

menastar.com
 7 days ago

Pre-fiscal budget hearings began this week with the Governor outlining his balanced budget proposal calling for a 3.3% increase in spending. We will be reviewing the proposal while we continue to hear requests from state agencies and commissions in the days ahead. As we prepare for the 2022 Fiscal...

www.menastar.com

Arkansas Times

Breaking: State of Arkansas to obey law on vaccine rule

I posed a question Saturday: Now that the U.S. Supreme has lifted an order prohibiting enforcement of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services rule on vaccinations for health care workers, will Arkansas survey the many private nursing home recipients of such money to ensure compliance. Answer: Yes. Department of...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Steve Crowell announces candidacy for Arkansas State Senate

Magnolia City Councilmen Steve Crowell has announced he will be a Republican candidate for State Senate in District 3. The district includes all of Clark, Columbia, Lafayette, and Nevada counties, and parts of Hempstead, Hot Spring, and Pike counties. Raised on a dairy, hog, and crop farm in southwestern Minnesota,...
MAGNOLIA, AR
crossroadstoday.com

GOP lawmaker leaves race for Arkansas secretary of state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A Republican legislator who sponsored Arkansas’ voter ID law said Wednesday that he was dropping out of the secretary of state race. State Rep. Mark Lowery said he was shifting to another race and would announce Friday what office he would seek. Lowery, who has served in the state House since 2013, announced in June that he was running for secretary of state.
ARKANSAS STATE
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson educator announces run for State Representative

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – Henderson Democrat and educator Velvet Dowdy filed papers with the Kentucky Secretary of State today declaring her candidacy for State Representative in the 11th district. “Today, I am excited to announce my candidacy for the new Henderson state house seat. We need leaders who will put the needs and concerns of […]
FRANKFORT, KY
wkzo.com

State Representative Julie M. Rogers seeking re-election for State House

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – State Representative Julie M. Rogers is seeking re-election in November to the new 41st State House of Representatives seat. Rep. Rogers is presently serving as State Representative in the current 60th House District, which was redrawn to the 41st House District during the new independent redistricting process.
KALAMAZOO, MI
krwg.org

Albuquerque State Representative Resigns From Legislature

SANTA FE, N.M. — A Democratic lawmaker who represents an Albuquerque district in the state House is stepping down from her seat and says she needs to focus on her mental health. Rep. Brittney Barreras was halfway through her first term in the House when she abruptly announced her resignation on Friday evening.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
eagleobserver.com

Oliphant seeks state representative post

GRAVETTE -- Longtime Gravette resident Jay Oliphant officially announced he is a Republican candidate for State Representative in newly drawn District 12. The district includes Bella Vista, Gravette, Hiwasse, Decatur and Sulphur Springs, as well as Maysville and parts of rural western Benton County. The current District 92 seat is held by Gayla Hendren McKenzie, who has announced that she is running for the new Senate District 35.
GRAVETTE, AR
Person
John Maddox
El Defensor Chieftain

Bhasker to run for state representative

Socorro Mayor Ravi Bhasker last week announced his intention to file his candidacy for State Representative in the newly redrawn 38th District. Currently represented by 49th District Representative Gail Armstrong (R-Magdalena), the city of Socorro will now be placed in the 38th District, now represented by Rebecca Dow (R-Truth or Consequences).
SOCORRO, NM
swark.today

Weekly Column from the Arkansas House of Representatives 1-21-22

Members continued to review agency budget proposals in preparation for the 2022 Fiscal Session. This week, the hearings focused on requests for public safety and for the Department of Human Services. The Governor is requesting a $7.4 million increase in the budget for Arkansas State Police. If approved, this money...
ARKANSAS STATE
pcpatriot.com

School Board members meet with new state representatives

Members of the Pulaski County School Board and Pulaski County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Siers were given the opportunity to virtually meet with and discuss several issues with two elected leaders Tuesday, Jan. 25, as a part of the Virginia School Board Association’s Capital Conference. Senator Travis Hackworth...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
Courier News

Arkansas Boys State announces 81st session

Arkansas Boys State, a leadership and civic engagement experience sponsored by the American Legion, is returning to the University of Central Arkansas for its 81st session, which will be hosted May 29 to June 3. The program will welcome students to UCA for the first time since 2019. COVID-19 canceled...
ARKANSAS STATE
#State Government#House
tspr.org

State representatives running again but in newly drawn districts

Two of west central Illinois’ state representatives are running for re-election, though their districts will look a bit different this time around. The newly-drawn district Republican Norine Hammond of Macomb is running in takes in all or parts of 12 counties: Adams, Fulton, Hancock, Henderson, Knox, Mason, McDonough, Mercer, Rock Island, Schuyler, Tazewell, and Warren.
MACOMB, IL
NewsBreak
Public Education
News Break
Politics
newschannel6now.com

Race to watch: State Representative District 69

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Incumbent James Frank will be taking on challenger Walter Coppage for State Representative District 69. This will be the first time Representative Frank will have a challenger since he was first elected 10 years ago. Both of them already have the primary election locked in...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma state representative announces resignation

Oklahoma state Rep. Jose Cruz announced his resignation because of allegedly acting “inappropriately” during a gathering. Cruz put in his resignation Wednesday. His resignation is effective 5 p.m. Friday.In a statement provided to KOCO 5 by political consultant Danielle Ezell, Cruz said he is upset and embarrassed with himself.”With a heavy heart, I am resigning as the Representative for House District 89,” Cruz said in the statement. “I started 2022 by exercising poor judgment and acting inappropriately during a gathering. I deeply regret my conduct and that my actions made someone else uncomfortable. I’m upset with myself and embarrassed.”My actions on New Year’s Eve did not reflect my values and beliefs. I consider myself a champion of women and have deep respect for my female colleagues and friends. However, my conduct that evening was inappropriate. I take full responsibility for my behavior and I apologize. “I can’t express my gratitude enough to my constituents, donors, colleagues and family. I’m very proud to have represented the people of South Oklahoma City, and serving as your representative has been a great honor.”Nevertheless, I must resign my seat, take steps to right my wrongs and learn from this experience. And although I’m giving up this seat, I will not give up advocating for others and fighting to improve Oklahoma.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
Stamford Advocate

Letter: Delany earned vote to be state representative

As retired chief fire marshal for the City of Stamford, and having served for more than 40 years in the field of public safety for the City of Stamford, it is with great honor and pride that I stand in support of Hubert Delany, candidate for the Connecticut House of Representatives, 144th district, in the special election to be held on Jan. 25.
STAMFORD, CT
The Independent

Medical marijuana bill passes, heads to Mississipi governor

Mississippi lawmakers are sending their governor a bill that would create a medical marijuana program for people with serious medical conditions. If it becomes law, as anticipated, Mississippi would join the majority of states that let people use cannabis for medical reasons.The House and Senate on Wednesday both passed the final version of the measure, Senate Bill 2095. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves could sign the bill, veto it or let it become law without his signature. He has not said what he will do, but legislators passed it by a wide enough margin to override a veto. The bill...
HEALTH

