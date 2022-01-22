ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Packers vs. 49ers: Three Reasons to Worry, Playoffs Edition

By Bill Huber
PackerCentral
PackerCentral
 7 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers.

It’s a series steeped in tradition, big games and excellence. On Saturday night, these heavyweights will slug it out one more time. The winner will advance to the NFC Championship Game. The loser will endure a long offseason.

The Packers have won the last two games, including in Week 3 of this season. The 49ers have won the last three playoff games, including the 2019 title game.

Here are three reasons to worry.

1. San Francisco’s Running Game

After a dreadful 3-5 start, the 49ers won seven of their final nine games. It’s easy to see why. That’s when they became committed to turning Deebo Samuel into a “wide back” – part wide receiver, part running back, wholly spectacular.

Over those final nine games, Samuel ranked third in the NFL with a 6.47-yard rushing average. While ranking 55th during that span with 53 carries, he was fourth with seven touchdowns. He is a dynamic weapon, with the shiftiness to dodge defenders and the strength to run through them. These aren’t gadget-play runs. Samuel runs the same plays as lead back Elijah Mitchell. He just runs them better. Including his touchdown last week vs. Dallas, he’s run for four touchdowns of 20-plus yards. The Packers don’t have a 20-yard touchdown run this season.

“Deebo’s a 220-pound receiver. People don’t realize how big and thick he is,” Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry said. “He’s got unbelievable balance and he’s an angry runner – he always has been – even down the field when they’ve thrown the ball to him.”

During that final nine-game stretch, the 49ers are 14th with 4.29 yards per attempt, just a few inches behind Green Bay’s 12th-ranked 4.31. While those numbers aren’t great, the commitment to running the ball has been exceptional. They’re averaging 32.7 carries per game. For context, in Matt LaFleur’s three seasons as coach, the Packers have eclipsed that number in six of 49 games.

“I think the hardest part about it is they have a lot of what I call eye candy, so a lot of jet motions, a lot of shifts, a lot of pre-snap stuff to basically get your eyes in the wrong position,” All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell said. “It’s not a complicated scheme, but it’s more predicated on we’re going to try to make you mess up, you know what I mean? I feel like as long as you play with great eyes and you read your keys, it’s not a super-hard scheme to stop. As long as you have your eyes on the right place, you’ve just got to hit your way through the problem.”

Meanwhile, Green Bay’s run defense finished 30th with 4.70 yards allowed per carry. However, this is worth noting: Only Washington gave up more rushing yards to quarterbacks than Green Bay, with those 455 yards representing one-fourth of the total. Against running backs, the Packers allowed a much more tolerable 4.28 yards per carry.

If Green Bay’s defense plays closer to the way it did against Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook in Week 17 than against Cleveland’s Nick Chubb in Week 16, it will have a good chance of advancing.

2. San Francisco’s Pass Rush

Like their running game, it’s been a tale of two seasons for San Francisco’s pass rush. During its 3-5 start, it ranked 20th with 16 sacks, 10th with a sack rate of 6.8 percent and 29th with 31 quarterback hits. During its 7-2 finish, it finished third with 32 sacks, fourth with a sack rate of 9.0 percent and first with 72 quarterback hits.

That rampage continued last week at Dallas, with the Niners beating up on Dak Prescott with five sacks and 14 quarterback hits even with Nick Bosa missing about two-thirds of the game with a concussion.

Another Playoff Failure Could Mean End for Packers’ Days as Contender

A tumultuous offseason awaits the Green Bay Packers, who failed again to win the Super Bowl. The latest loss could be the end of the line for a perennial contender.

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Packers’ Season Ends with 49ers’ Block Party

A blocked punt, a blocked field goal and a dismal offensive performance gave the San Francisco 49ers a shocking 13-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers in the divisional playoffs.

16 hours ago

16 hours ago

NFL Playoffs Live Updates: 49ers at Packers

Follow along all night as the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers square off at frigid Lambeau Field with a trip to the NFC Championship Game on the line.

16 hours ago

16 hours ago

When the Packers beat San Francisco in Week 3, their young offensive line allowed one sack and two quarterback hits. LaFleur, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and offensive line coach Adam Stenavich have done a remarkable job of navigating around their personnel issues, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers has made it work with his dedication to dealing the ball.

If left tackle David Bakhtiari and right tackle Billy Turner are in the lineup, can they hold up against the indomitable Bosa for 60-some snaps? It's not as if they're in a midseason groove. Bosa finished with 15.5 sacks and added four forced fumbles. Rodgers called him a “game-wrecker.” It takes only one play to turn a game. Whether it’s Bosa or surging Arden Key on the edge or veteran Arik Armstead up the middle, Green Bay’s line must come up big against a red-hot front.

3. Slow Starts

This one puts a big red bow around the first two.

The Packers have been a terrible first-quarter team all season. They finished minus-33 in first-quarter scoring, 27th in the league and the worst among the 14 playoff teams. Only four times this season did Green Bay lead after the first quarter. They led by double-digits just once, the 30-28 win at San Francisco.

The 49ers weren’t exceptional, finishing an 11th-ranked plus-13. However, in winning seven of their final nine regular-season games to rally their way into the postseason, they were a fourth-ranked plus-28. They trailed only once after the first quarter during that span.

Starting fast is such a cliché key. Of course starting fast is important. It’s always better to lead early, right? But it seems especially important in this game. The 49ers want to run the football. It’s what they do best on offense. The 49ers want to rush the passer. It’s what they do best on defense. Starting fast plays into their favor.

“Obviously, you’d like to start fast,” LaFleur said. “It’s hard when you’re talking about this time of year because you’re playing great football teams. If you get behind the 8-ball early, it makes it very, very challenging to come back and win a football game. You saw it last week with Dallas – got behind and weren’t able to come back. I think that is an important part of it. I think it’s just really trying to dial it in each and every play. You’ve got to have a short memory, both good and bad, and truly just really do it one play at a time. I know it’s so cliché, but I really think that’s the mind-set that you have to have.”

Packers-49ers Matchups Series

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message About Sean Payton

Jerry Jones is sticking with Mike McCarthy for 2022 – but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s not still infatuated with Sean Payton. There’s plenty of speculation Jones will try and hire Payton in 2023. The former Saints head coach said earlier this week he’s going to take a year off from coaching. He may even get into the sports television business. But he’s expected to return to coaching in 2023.
NFL
NESN

Why Ex-NFL QB Strongly Advises Aaron Rodgers Not To Join Broncos

In wake of the Broncos landing their new head coach, many already are banking on Aaron Rodgers taking his talents to Denver. Denver on Wednesday night reportedly hired Nathaniel Hackett, who served as the Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator the last three seasons. Rodgers on several occasions has vocalized how highly he thinks of Hackett and the Mile High City should be an attractive quarterback destination for a variety of reasons.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
The Spun

Jimmy Garoppolo Had A Message For 49ers Fans Today

The San Francisco 49ers will head down the California coast to Los Angeles this weekend to take on the Rams in the NFC Championship game. And Jimmy Garoppolo is hoping that the fanbase will do the same. On Wednesday, the 49ers quarterback called for the franchise’s faithful supporters to descend...
NFL
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
NESN

NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Interested In Leaving Packers For This Team

Aaron Rodgers might have been indirectly courted by the Denver Broncos on Wednesday night. The Broncos reportedly were the first of the nine NFL teams with head-coaching vacancies to fill the highly important role. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Denver signed Nathaniel Hackett, who was the Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator the last three seasons. Rodgers went out of his way to endorse Hackett once he started lining up interviews for various jobs around the league.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Aaron Rodgers
detroitsportsnation.com

Jacksonville Jaguars decide on new head coach AND general manager

According to a report from Mike Jurecki, the Jacksonville Jaguars have decided on a new head coach AND a new general manager. Jurecki reported just moments ago that the Jaguars are close to hiring Byron Leftwich to be their next head coach and Adrian Wilson to be their next general manager.
NFL
FanSided

5 Buffalo Bills who may have played their final game with the franchise

Last offseason, the Buffalo Bills were able to bring all their starters back from the prior year and improved the roster with a few free agent additions, along with the NFL Draft. The results were once again good as the Bills would win the AFC East but come up short against the Chiefs, this time in the form of an overtime loss in the AFC Divisional Round.
NFL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith ‘Sickened’ By Broncos’ Coaching Hire

The NFL has long been under fire for its lack of diversity at the head coaching position. And from the looks of this year’s head coaching cycle so far, that won’t be changing anytime soon. On Thursday, multiple reports indicated that Green Bay OC Nathaniel Hackett, who is...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Playoff Games#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Deebo
The Spun

Longtime NFL Reporter Announces She’s Leaving NFL Network

Veteran reporter Kim Jones, 52, is leaving NFL Network after 10 years with the broadcasting entity. On Friday, she took to Twitter with a farewell message to her fans and co-workers. “After 10 years, my time at NFL Network is ending. I’m healthy, happy, grateful and — as always —...
NFL
raidersbeat.com

It Sounds Like the Raiders Have Settled on the Head Coach They Hope to Hire

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, there is a lot of momentum building toward Josh McDaniels becoming the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. “It’s hard to imagine Josh McDaniels would take this interview unless he believed he was getting the job,” Rapoport said on Thursday. “[And] it’s hard to imagine the Raiders would interview him unless they believed he was taking it.”
NFL
ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford, Rams get ugly 49ers forecast for NFC title game at SoFi Stadium

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams could be in a familiar annoying situation come Sunday when they play the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game. To recall, back in Week 18, the Rams also hosted the 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Unfortunately for the home team, it turned out to be like a road game because of the number of San Francisco fans who traveled to watch and cheer for their Niners.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée hits out at ‘shameful’ hate after being blasted for spraying champagne

Brittany Matthews has hit out at “pathetic” and “shameful” trolls on social media who called her out for spraying champagne on unsuspecting spectators from a balcony after Kansas’ all-star Quarterback’s wild win over Buffalo bills.Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée and mother of his child, Ms Matthews, has responded to the criticism by sharing a series of supportive tweets she has been receiving from her friends and also launched an anti-bullying campaign.“I find it pretty pathetic that people care more about clicks & engagement more than someone’s well being. Let’s be better,” Ms Matthews said in a tweet on Thursday.Ms Matthews had to...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Raiders could land big-name DC under Josh McDaniels?

The Las Vegas Raiders may be closing in on a huge head coaching hire, and a notable defensive coordinator may follow. With the Raiders rumored to be pursuing Josh McDaniels as head coach, speculation is already beginning about who may join his potential staff. One name that is surfacing is former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, according to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
NFL
FanSided

Raiders: If Josh McDaniels is hired, Derek Carr will be likely extended

If the Las Vegas Raiders bring in Josh McDaniels as their head coach for the 2022 season and beyond, expect an extension for Derek Carr. Las Vegas Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr is entering his ninth season with the franchise and is fresh off leading the Silver and Black to the No. 5 seed in the AFC Playoffs. A veteran signal-caller who has been the face of this franchise, Carr led this Raiders team through one of the rockiest seasons in NFL history, only to win four straight down the stretch to clinch their second playoff berth since the 2002 season.
NFL
On3.com

Pittsburgh Steelers land two key players on list of top NFL free agents for 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers are turning an unprecedented corner in the history of their franchise and plenty of tough decisions will be made with key starters hitting free agency. For the first time in what feels like forever, Mike Tomlin and his staff will enter next season without Ben Roethlisberger. While Tomlin and the Steelers’ brass have proven they can identify and assemble a roster full of young talent like TJ Watt, Chase Claypool, Najee Harris and make free agent moves like the addition of Minkah Fitzpatrick?
NFL
PackerCentral

PackerCentral

Green Bay, WI
946
Followers
1K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

PackerCentral is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Green Bay Packers

Comments / 0

Community Policy